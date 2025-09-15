Just Kira Davis
A Dire Warning For Post-Charlie Kirk America
We must remember the lessons of history
8 hrs ago
•
Kira Davis
10
1
GenX Is Angry
Don't even try to talk us out of it
Sep 13
•
Kira Davis
47
5
Kirk Killer Caught...What This Means For Us Now
Just Kira just talking...let's keep talking
Sep 12
•
Kira Davis
38
6
36:18
Resolute Revival: What Comes Next For America
More raw thoughts to capture the moment and remember Charlie Kirk
Sep 12
•
Kira Davis
89
4
28:46
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Sep 11
•
Kira Davis
3
9/11 Killed Charlie Kirk Too
Provocative, but hear me out...
Sep 11
•
Kira Davis
34
1
This Has To Be Enough
Grieving Charlie Kirk
Sep 11
•
Kira Davis
1,297
120
11:20
The Gap's Culture Gap...or The Beyoncé Campaign, Part 3
The Gap responds to the AE jeans ad and it's just another fakery
Sep 4
•
Kira Davis
19
August 2025
The Dam of Madness Is Breaking
The latest trans shooter reveals the cracks
Aug 27
•
Kira Davis
8
"A Child-Trafficker's Dream Bill..." California Set to Legalize Kidnapping
AB 495 is nothing short of legalized kidnapping
Aug 26
•
Kira Davis
14
2
Things I Think You Should Read
Some notable reads from pop culture and politics
Aug 25
•
Kira Davis
8
5
It's Time to Man Up! New Ad For Democrats Asks Male Human Beings to Come Back
The Democrats have a man problem.
Aug 23
•
Kira Davis
13
3
