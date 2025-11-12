Celebrated documentarian Ken Burns inspired an entire podcast episode from me this week. His ‘champagne champion of rural America’ act on a recent Bulwark podcast was the quintessential representation of everything that is wrong with the American left.

My friend Sarah, who is half music-festival hippie and half information databank, texted me a video she thought I might enjoy.

“Have you ever watched Hans Rosling’s Dataset/Mindset TED Talk? His premise is that students develop their worldview based on the world their teachers grew up in. And it’s an extraordinary (albeit dated) 20 minutes of information examination. Your Ken Burns video made me think of it.”

My interest was immediately peaked by the description, and I sat down to watch the 20-minute video, originally recorded in 2009.

I’m not a numbers gal, but it turned out to be a fascinating quick-dip into the world of data and how outcomes shape our interpretation of data. I did giggle when the Swedish professor of global health credited USAID for their tireless work in global development. However, aside from the philosophical hazards of his career, it should be noted Rosling was speaking at a U.S. Department State Department event under the Obama administration.

I learned a little I didn’t know before, but what stuck in my mind was that little nugget about how students develop their worldview according to the world in which their teachers were raised.

That fleeting moment of exposition does not embody the entire lecture, but it was enough to get my wheels turning. Sarah was right. It perfectly describes Ken Burns’ entire worldview. Burns is a Baby Boomer, and as such was raised and educated by the generation that had come through some of the most tumultuous economic times in American history. He has even dedicated a healthy portion of his career to chronicling the Dustbowl Era and the wars that succeeded it. Naturally, he believes rural America is poor America. As such, they don’t have access to the basic amenities of Americans in urban and suburban areas. They certainly don’t have access to the same level of culture and sophistication as the coastal elites. Burns is talking about the people his own college professors grew up with. He doesn’t know modern, average Americans because there are none inside the walls of his New Hampshire estate nor his French bistro.

It isn’t just visible in Burns’ condescending comments. We can see it reflected in the progressive protest culture that is causing so much chaos at the moment. The marches, the sit-ins, the violent takeovers of streets and college campuses - those are all tactics straight out of the Boomer revolutionary handbook. It is that wing of the Baby Boomer generation that has been running academia for decades now. Most of them are on their way out the door anyway, either being nudged along by the sands of time or falling victim to the psychotic, unforgiving, vengeful leftwing monster they created in their classrooms. '

But the damage has been done.

We are now living with multiple generations of Americans who have adopted the worldview of their psychologically underdeveloped teachers.

And that raises another layer of this theory - the progressive takeover of education.

Slowly, over the last 50-75 years, leftwing politicians and activists have created more and more government classroom time for America’s children. From kindergarten to pre-k programs to free meals all day long, our children spend more time in the care of government and away from their families than ever before. Simultaneously, we have shifted our society to value academic pursuits over trades and other practical career paths. College is no longer an elite achievement, it is the standard. The result is a 13-20 year pipeline of children who will spend more waking hours with government employees and overpaid, elitist professors than their own parents.

The kids with the purple hair and the septum rings, getting pepper-sprayed by ICE agents in the city streets, are simply acting the way they were raised to act. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

It’s almost like the whole thing has been on purpose.

Apply this same theory to entertainment culture and you begin to see the mess we are in.

The chaos unfolding before our eyes is a miseducation, a slow-burn of ignorance that too many conservatives and Republicans looked away from for too long. We are paying the price for that now.

What has to happen in the coming short months and years is nothing short of a complete cultural revolution. We must wrestle the tools of education back from the snarling jaws of the progressive left. We must heal our families, because stronger families make smaller government. We must make the American Dream so vibrant again it becomes the cheerful cliché it used to be.

The left executed a methodical takeover of traditional American culture. Ours will have to be much swifter, hitting a thousand bullseyes at the same time.

But I have never forgotten President Trump’s inspiring words at his second inauguration, and I believe them.

“In America, the impossible is what we do best.”

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast