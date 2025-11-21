Former First Lady Michelle Obama culturally appropriates ‘white hair’ on the cover of her best-selling memoir

When I was growing up, a big question in politics was whether or not America could ever elect a black President. I remember once asking my father, a black man who had become disaffected by the political system over the years, if he’d ever considered voting for Jesse Jackson when he ran for President in the 1980s. My father, a liberal-leaning libertarian, surprised me with his answer. He said no, because while he liked the idea of a black President for America, he didn’t think Jesse Jackson was intelligent enough or qualified enough for the position and my dad didn’t believe Jackson’s race was enough to earn his vote.

Still, he believed the United States would elect a black President one day, and when Barack Obama came on the scene, my now-late father made his first and only political donation ever to Obama campaign. The Obama era was historical, and even a disaffected voter like my father understood that.

The Obama’s were a perfect storm of power and influence. They were feted everywhere they went. They were hailed as the Great Reconcilers, the end of the colonialist era and the beginning of a new era of global cooperation and domestic bliss. And although they left the White House on the heels of the most shocking electoral victory in American history (until the next most shocking electoral victory in American history), they still left with the most distinguished, immutable title any American politician could bear - the First Black First Couple of The United States of America.

With such unparalleled prestige, the Obamas could have gone on to do almost anything imaginable. Particularly Michelle Obama, who has been very vocal about her dislike for claustrophobic White House life and the professional limitations of the First Lady position. One would think Mrs.Obama would be keen to stretch her professional wings and take on those burning issues and challenges she was forced to bury in service to America. There is an argument to be made there isn’t a more privileged or potentially powerful woman in the world.

And what does Michelle Obama choose to do with all that privilege and social cache? She has become a professional complainer.

She launched a podcast, not to explore the minds of all the interesting, influential people she’s met over the years (a la Joe Rogan) but as a platform to air her complaints about marriage, menopause, womanhood and her husband. Michelle has fraternized with some of the most astonishing minds and personalities in modern history. While a podcast might be a bit of a step down for a First Lady, she could have at least offered listeners the benefit of her unique connections. She has access to all the same people Rogan does, probably more, and yet she chooses to make her personal complaints about her exceptionally privileged existence.

Now, she is out promoting her book about White House fashion and complaining about white women and hair.

It’s all just so screeching and cloying and so very unbecoming her status.

She could have gone back into practicing the law. Imagine the former First Lady leading a big civil rights case or heading a firm that defends the left-wing victim class. She could dine out on that forever while serving the people she claims are left behind by the justice system.

She could go into community organizing or even simply mentoring. The Obamas made their name in Chicago. Their personal wealth could solve a lot of problems for the south siders who currently languish in the shadow the monstrous Obama Library’s shell.

Have you ever once seen Barack or Michelle talking to black American youth, sharing their step-by-step story of how they made it to the top and how those children can do the same? Have they reached back into the black community to pull up all those voters they promise Trump doesn’t care about?

They’ve done nothing but scold people. From Barack scolding black men for not supporting Kamala Harris to Michelle scolding white women for their beauty standards and every man for his complete ignorance - the Obamas have squandered the most easily-achieved good will known to mankind. They did nothing to earn that good will but exist, and it should be the simplest task to maintain it, particularly in the divisive Trump era. Instead, they’ve become the annoying, out-of-touch grandparents who lecture you about your haircut every time you see them.

My father passed away a couple of years ago. We weren’t close, but we communicated about politics sometimes. By the end of his life he had completely soured on Barack Obama, and admitted he’d made a mistake supporting that campaign. He became a huge fan of Donald Trump, right up until the 2020 debacle. My father felt Trump had fumbled the whole affair. I do wish he’d been able to see that epic comeback. I’d love to hear his thoughts on it all. My point is, my father learned early on what much of America is just now learning.

The Obamas don’t have it in them to be great, because they are fakes.

Michelle Obama is the most disappointing black woman in American history. She could be doing anything right now. Anything at all.

Instead of becoming the most influential woman in history, she has simply become a gross disappointment.

What a legacy.

