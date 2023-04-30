Kira Davis is an author, podcaster and opinion journalist. She can regularly be seen offering conservative opinions on politics and pop culture on major outlets and podcasts, including Fox News, Newsmax, and The Babylon Bee, where she has also appeared in several viral videos.

Kira is an experienced radio host and is proud to be a part of the SiriusXM family as a guest-host with The Patriot (channel 125), where she has been honored to guest for Stacy Washington, Andrew Wilkow and David Webb. Kira has also regularly subbed for the former leading talk radio program, ‘The Dan Bongino Show’, as well as various programs across the nation.

With bylines in top publications like Newsweek, The Daily Mail, The New York Post and Forbes Magazine, Kira’s voice has gone out to millions of readers and listeners across the globe.

Once upon a time she ran for school board and lost, but learned a lot about the dirty business of politics and the nastiness of teachers unions.

Kira lives in Orange County, California with her family and a blind dog.

For bookings contact: Kiradavisinfo@pm.me

Book: Drawing Lines: Why Conservatives Must Begin to Battle Fiercely in the Arena of Ideas

Podcast: Just Listen to Yourself

One of Kira’s most recognizable Bee sketches.