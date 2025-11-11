ATTENTION ANNUAL SUBSCRIBERS: Don't leave this special offer on the table
Christmas is on the horizon...here's a fun gift for your virtual stocking stuffers
Just a reminder for paid annual subscribers that you have this pretty awesome code you can use at any time. On Veterans Day, we honor real heroes, but today you can become a lesser hero by giving a friend the gift of words.
This code is available exclusively to annual subscribers, there are no limits and it…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.