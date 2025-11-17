Majorie Taylor Greene emerged as a fierce representative of the MAGA movement during the Dark Brandon Ages, and her presence at the time was a welcome warmth in a cold political landscape. MAGA Republicans had few champions, even within their own party, and Greene (MTG) filled the void.

At the time, though grateful for her passionate voice, I felt a bit skeptical. Her budding MAGA tag-team relationship with Matt Gaetz began to take on a “red-meat” tone that often pulled so hard to the right it slipped into parody. Sometimes it felt like she was leaning in a bit too harshly, but I also respected her hustle. She was smart enough to recognize what was working and do more of it.

Now, MTG seems to be splitting off from her Trump tact, digging in on issues like the release of the so-called Epstein files and tariffs.