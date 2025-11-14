Trump’s historic win last November was a blissful headwind in the tattered sails of a battered American electorate. Having delivered a resounding mandate to President Trump and his cabinet of outsiders, Americans spent the following months in one of two modes - celebration or indignation.

On the right, the celebrations were loud and proud, just like the White House’s crack meme team that immediately set about redefining Presidential communications. The wins piled up at a dizzying pace, even inspiring Democrats to bemoan their inability to keep up with Trump’s agenda.

Some expressed disappointment that Trump did not immediately begin public indictments of top Biden officials for their role in the scandal of the century(ies?). Most (like myself) seemed to understand it might take bit to get the wheels of justice turning. The enemy is embedded in the system, and the it would be a mighty task to root them all out.

Now, 10 months into the new American Era, there is an unease beginning to bubble up on the right. A battle against antisemitism is being waged in the right wing influencer sphere and the conservative media decks seems to be shuffling a bit. Democrats have had no success in advancing any coherent agenda, but they’ve had great success in slowing down Trump’s progress through the courts and their Soros-funded goon squads. Comey and Bolton were a good start, but they feel like drips to a public thirsty for a full glass of justice.

People are beginning to rumble. Tariffs, 50-year mortgages, HB-1 visas…it isn’t the nature of the rumblings that should be alarming to President Trump. It is that they are happening at all. The MAGA base is extremely loyal and equally loud. They are often able to drown out criticisms of the President, even from within their own ranks. These latest rumblings only seem to be growing, an indication that even the base is losing their patience.

The natives are getting restless.

I am not one to criticize Trump too heavily at this juncture. I’ve been very pleased with the pace of the Trump agenda, and it is obvious he has spent the last four years gaming out his plan of attack should he win another shot at the White House. He is prepared and it shows.

That being said, even I find myself antsy for a bit more drama, and that is meaningful. If I’m feeling it, the people who are only moderately warm to Trump must be twice as anxious.

The Blue Flash of this month’s election cycle on the east coast put a little fear into conservatives used to being burned in the world of high stakes politics. With less than a year until midterms, some may be wondering if we just got lucky last year. Lucy could yank that football at any time. We’ve been here before.

Republicans cannot afford to lose the Midterm elections next year. They are not just up against history, they are up against a vengeful, rage-fueled Democratic Party that has shown they will stop at nothing to disrupt the Trump agenda and conquer Western democracy. Nothing. If they win, they will impeach Trump and stall the America First agenda until they can cheat their way to another electoral victory.

All the odds are stacked against Republicans, including their general unlikability when Trump isn’t on the ticket. They will need every ounce of energy possible from the voters to maintain a Congressional majority. They will need the base.

And the base wants heads on pikes.

It is time. Many felt Trump was wrong to push Pam Bondi into a Comey indictment when it seemed she was unsure about the veracity of her case. It may well be that Trump sensed then what we are just now beginning to admit on a more public scale - Americans want justice and they are tired of waiting for it.

They haven’t just been waiting for the year this administration has so far been governing. They’ve been waiting for five years, through terrifying J6 prosecutions and the weaponization of the IRS and FBI against conservative groups and politicians; through medical freedom battles and censorship; we have been under duress. Trump was ushered in as a rescuer of sorts.

If he doesn’t punish the offenders, we will have been rescued from nothing. His inevitable departure will simply signal their return.

Whether or not the evidence available can secure convictions is a different issue. At this point, win or lose, the public needs some scalps. If the justice system decides there isn’t enough evidence to deliver those scalps, public shame will do the rest. At least these people will have to move through the rest of their lives with the stain of what they did to us on full display.

There can be no healing without justice and the MAGA base is beginning to worry they may be seeing a repeat of Trump 45, when he talked a big game about draining the swamp but was stymied by a system he didn’t quite understand.

This month’s elections have shown us Republicans struggle when Trump isn’t on the ballot. If they want a shot at an historical midterms, they’ll need to figure out how to get Trump on the ballot in spirit. Prosecutions of some big political figures will do just that. Some moral victories will do just that.

Republicans need it.

Trump must insist on the acceleration of these investigations and charges.

The natives are restless and he has 12 months to calm their fears and lead them to another victory.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast