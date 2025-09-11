This Has To Be Enough

*Charlie Kirk memorial image courtesy of WarRoom via X.

I’ve known Charlie Kirk for a few years now. Not well, but we had a passing acquaintance. I was famous for giving him a hard time on social media when I felt he went too far. It was all good-natured. And now I am now extremely grateful I had the opportunity to hang out with him on one of his TPUSA stops at Michigan State last April. He ribbed me a little about my twitter criticisms. We laughed and I thanked him for hosting me. We said our goodbyes, and I thought to myself, “He’s grown up since the last time we met.”

My last moments with Charlie, April 2025, Michigan State

I am not trying to make our association any more than it was, but I would be lying if I said my heart is not hurting for him as a friend. It is jarring to see someone you know murdered in real time. It is even more disturbing to think we share an industry. I’m no Charlie Kirk, but I speak to groups and at events every week. I ran for office. I appear regularly on Fox News and other conservative media.

It does make me think.

I didn’t quite know what to say in the immediate aftermath, but I felt it was important to memorialize the immediate seconds and moments following this shocking news, so I went live on my Instagram account, and I’m sharing the video here. Today is a watershed moment. A demarkation.

A turning point.

We will want to remember how it felt in the moments and hours following this historic shift.

So, forgive me for the bad angles and the tears. This was raw, but it was honest.

We’re going to be getting a lot more honesty in the coming days, so buckle up.