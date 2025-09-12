Resolute Revival: What Comes Next For America

*recorded 9/11/2025

Most of us agree by now that we are at a moment of deep change for American culture. I’ve been asking myself what the consequences of this moment might be for us.

On the one hand, civil war doesn’t feel so impossible right now. On the other hand, the last 24 hours has been filled with odes to Charlie Kirk’s faith, and discussions about the importance of a return to faith for our nation. Often, after times of great tribulation comes a time of great revival.

So, on that other hand, perhaps we are in store for a great revival; one that heals the heart of America and fills the empty spaces that policy and governance can never fill.

But this revival will not be like the hippie revival of the 1970s. That one brought us a peaceful Jesus after a string of brutal wars. It won people with softness, acceptance, and the Jesus who washed the feet of sinners, and it must be said that it has led to many doctrinal issues within the evangelical church (that is another discussion for another day).

This revival will be the turning-over-tables kind. It will be marked, I believe, by a sharp turn back to traditional values and constitutional boundaries. It will be a revival of a different kind of love, the kind of love that requires one to offer honesty, discipline and clarity.

I believe good will come of this, because Charlie’s aims were good. His sacrifice will not go to waste. I believe a Resolute Revival is on the horizon.

Maybe I’m wrong. Let me know what you think in the comments. I sat down and recorded some more raw thoughts today. Again, nothing fancy, but I do send a message to Just Listen to Yourself fans.