Kirk Killer Caught...What This Means For Us Now

My Just Listen to Yourself podcast is defunct right now, but I still have a lot to say. I think this time is a very important time to be marking and memorializing. What happens in these coming days and weeks will be what sets America’s path for the next half century. I believe that with my whole heart.

Those of us on the right side of this revolution need to be on the record. This is what will go down in the history books. I want to be part of that conversation to the future.

Charlie’s killer has been captured, as promised. Now, we must decide what this means for the future, for politics and for the heart of America.

Break it down with me today. If you’d prefer live versions of these discussions, let me know. I’m open to having conversations that can be digested in real time. For now, you can view my discussion live on X (@Realkiradavis) when they happen, or wait for the video post via Substack or YouTube.

Please comment. Please engage. Please keep telling the truth.

About everything.