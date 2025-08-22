Watch/Listen To This Article: Slavery Is Not Our Legacy

I’ve gotten a lot of great responses to my column yesterday about America’s legacy and Trump’s overhaul of the Smithsonian. Some of you like watching or listening to my articles, so here you go. Let your friends know they can access this as well if they want to join us behind the paywall! You could even gift a subscription. What an AMAZING wedding gift!…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.