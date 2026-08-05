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There is a controversy brewing in women’s professional basketball.

Some bigoted, weak women are insisting on gatekeeping the WNBA. Against whom?

Biological men.

Sophie Cunningham may be one of the most talented and tenacious players in the league, and she may have brought an unprecedented amount of attention to the WNBA, but she’s shown her true colors by insisting on the W part of the WNBA. I mean, what kind of woman does that? Doesn’t she know men are women too?

When she was called out on it, she just doubled down.

HATE HAS NO HOME HERE, SOPHIE! Not in the WNBA. Unless you’re going to hate Caitlin Clark…or the national anthem…or your fans. But otherwise, IT HAS NO HOME HERE.

A few brave WNBA coaches have weighed in, taking the courageous stance to support men on their courts and in their locker rooms. After all, no one in the WNBA is a rocket science biologist. It’s not their call to make. Obviously.

Obviously, a man who says he is a woman automatically BECOMES A WOMAN. Obviously his…sorry, her…obviously her bone and muscle mass decreases immediately, hormones disappear and so does the past. Whatever advantages her male body has had over its decades of use are null and void once you put on a headband and lipstick. What are these WNBA snowflakes so worried about? If they can’t compete, why are they even in a professional women’s league?

Let the men play. Throw open the doors. There are countless players who have been denied the opportunity to play professional basketball because they have been locked…TRAPPED…in the binary of sex. Forced to compete with the men they no longer identify with, their female identities are often weaker and less talented and that isn’t fair. They should be allowed to take their weaknesses and their competitive failures to the women’s league.

Here’s a great example.

In fact, why shouldn’t the entire WNBA be made up of transgender players? What’s the difference, am I right? Sophie Cunningham and her TERF ilk are just a bunch of petty whiners. They’re probably just not good enough to compete against real women.

If the WNBA wants to survive they must reject the bigotry of these jealous, petty biological women and embrace more biological men. If they can’t make the team, they just need to work harder.

Viva la TWNBA! Bring on the men…all of them.

Should we open up the coaching positions as well?