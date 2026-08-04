At a recent conference, California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra said something weird and a little cruel.

“All I know is there’s real food in California and there’s real street tacos and you don’t get them in some establishment that’s been around for a long time,” he said. “You get it from the street from the guy who’s been making it for a long time in his little cart.”

Imagine running for Governor of the ‘4th largest economy in the world’ and telling your voters to patronize illegal street vendors over California small business owners, a.k.a. the engine of our entire state. Screw those losers. Their food is bland.

That’s what Becerra did, and yet we are supposed to take him seriously as a candidate.

He has other concerning issues, of course…

Where are the children, Xavier?

But his statement stuck in my craw and I can’t seem to let it go. Becerra is campaigning on the back of Gavin Newsom’s one and only bragging point - our economy - and simultaneously campaigning against the people who provide that bragging point for California…the taxpayers.

But this is the Democrat plan for California in general. It is a concerted effort to lower expectations, kill private business and private property, and unleash chaos on a population that is overwhelmed and unconsidered. As I’ve said many times before, the misery is the point.

The Misery Is the Point Kira Davis · Mar 17 When I first started in this business, I was an activist. I felt things weren’t fair. I felt bad government was taking advantage of good people. I felt the bad things were really just a function of weak thinkers. Read full story

A miserable population is a controllable population.