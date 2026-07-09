Someone has to say it, and I’m sorry if it offends those of you already working in the profession but it needs to be said:

Women do not belong on the front lines of law enforcement.

The constant cry of ‘equity’ in modern America has led us to a place where no distinction is made between men and women in the arena of defense and protection. We have been told women are every bit as effective and physically able as a man and any woman who wants to put herself in harm’s way to ‘protect and serve’ should have the right…because she wants it.