California voter guides have arrived in households across the state and the people who actually read them have noticed an interesting absence.

The voter guides, sent in advance of the June primary election, include candidate statements and photos for all of the major state offices. In a state that typically produces dozens of candidates on any given gubernatorial ballot, that voter guide statement can help to set one apart from the usual clown shows.

So why isn’t leading candidate (and Republican) Steve Hilton in the California voter guide that just went out?

Despite fears of Democrat shenanigans, the explanation is actually quite simple…the Hilton campaign declined the option.

As it turns out (and this is something I’ve only learned as a result of this move), a statement and photo in the voter guide comes with strict spending limits. A candidate with a voter guide presence (voluntarily) accepts a ceiling of $11,767,000 in the primary elections. That ceiling is $19,611,000 in a general election.

The Hilton camp has made the calculation they’d rather break the fundraising ceiling than sacrifice desperately needed campaign cash for 280 words and a photo. The advantage of being a ‘former Fox News host’ is that you don’t have to push so hard for name recognition.

Thank you to all my supporters for your messages about the voter guide you are receiving in the mail.



1- I am listed in the guide, on page 8.



2- The reason my photo and candidate statement don’t appear is that unlike some other candidates in the race, I am actually serious about winning in November. I therefore refused to accept the state’s strict spending limits, which are a prerequisite for having a statement printed in the guide.

It’s an interesting play, and one I don’t think I’ve ever seen employed here in California before.

For reference, here is a snapshot of one page of the California Voter Guide. There are 32 gubernatorial candidates in the ‘candidate statement’ section.

Thirty. Two.

What do you think? Is it a smart play or an unnecessary risk?

Hit me up in the comments.

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