Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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A Harding's avatar
A Harding
7h

Ughhh this is so spot on. Apparently Tractor Supply is currently having it's own Bud Light moment, because they (like Cracker Barrel) completely forgot who their customer base is. Unreal how much these clowns get paid to destroy a decades-old brand and then just walk away.

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
1h

I grew up in a rural mountain town where everybody was related to everyone else if you just go back far enough. There were less than 300 people living in the entire widespread community. You often had to walk a full mile or two to talk to a neighbor. My grandparents had one of the only phones on the mountain and it was understood as long as you were polite, quick and quiet in my Memaw's kitchen, anyone could use it.

When my uncle and father returned home from Vietnam, my Memaw surprised everyone and treated the whole family to Cracker Barrel supper down on the highway below the mountain. It was an hour drive by a convoy of old trucks on dirt roads to get us there. Memaw saved up for that meal for the entire 3 years my dad was gone. We were dirt poor so restaurants weren't something we had a lot of experience with. I remember we all had to wear shoes and our Sunday dresses to go and I was so excited. We had the best time. I'll carry that memory to my grave.

I told you all that to explain to you how much I took personal affront when that woman sterilized Cracker Barrel. It was clear to me that people like my Memaw, who's dress was pressed, hair was curled and lipstick was on every day before a single person saw her, was no longer welcome in this new version of Cracker Barrel. It just about broke my heart and I was damn glad my Memaw had passed and wasn't there to see it. She probably would have waved it off because she was from a different time when ladies didn't complain, they just rolled up their sleeves and got to work fixing whatever it was, but I was offended for her. The fact they rolled the modernization back doesn't even help, because someone above that Julie woman decided to let her do it in the first place, which means they didn't value people like us. Well, message received.

Maybe I over thought the whole thing, but it just felt like the straw that broke the camel's back. I won't ever step foot in another Cracker Barrel and spend my hard-earned money there again. After Bud Light, after the NFL and ESPN, after even Bounty paper towels all embraced the woke and started sneering at patriotic, hardworking Americans, I'd just had enough and I imagine many of you felt the same. You just can't enjoy anything for what it used to be and what it is anymore. No, you have to constantly demand the shiny new thing young liberals feel required to tell you to like these days. Maybe I'm just old, but now, I understand the confusion in my Memaw's eyes the last time I saw her. She was looking at world she no longer understood. I'm there now and the 'Karen's' clearly don't care. Fair enough. I can't find it in myself to care about them either.

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