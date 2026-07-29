Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino has resigned after her disastrous modern ‘rebrand’ of the country-kitsch family restaurant.

As a refresher, the longtime family-style dining franchise launched a rebrand no one asked for last year, and it immediately crashed and burned. Gone was all the character, kitsch and country. It was replaced with modern fonts, clean lines and sterile features.

It’s odd and soul-sucking and it makes one wonder…why?

Why on earth is this the aesthetic and DOUBLE WHY did Cracker Barrel think it was time to change their perfectly fine brand to a sterile echo of millennial decor?

Two words, one picture. Julie. Masino.

What is it with white liberal women and these glasses?

I’ve said it about the weird Antifa looks - blue hair, septum rings, bad skin - and I’ll say it now. This is a uniform.

The reason all the worst (public-facing) women look like this is because it’s a uniform. The colorful hair and the nose rings are the rioter-class uniform. The blond corporate cut and the oversized black, square glasses are the manager-class uniform. Same army, different ranks.

I can’t speak to what specifically it is about those particular glasses, but for whatever reason they have come to signify intellectual and creative barrenness. They say something.

Perhaps:

I’m a professional.

I’m serious but on-trend.

I have all my COVID boosters and few extra for good luck.

I know all the rules and I am dedicated to making sure everyone follows the same rules without question because not following the rules makes you SPECIAL and DIFFERENT and those things create inequality.

We have a ‘Karen haircut,’ but these are the accessory…the Karen glasses.

It is the unavoidable uniform of the indoctrinated. They don’t even know they’re doing it, but it is a sign of their robotic cultural reflexes and lack of critical thinking skills.

Seriously, look at her picture again, and others like her. What does she look like?

A manager.

Share

This is manager Karen and she knows what you want even when you tell her you don’t want it and then prove it by not buying or participating in what she says you really want. This is the Karen who gave you Dylan Mulvaney, drag queen Guinness, boys in your daughter’s school bathroom, plastic straw and bag bans, etc. She is the hall monitor of adult life.

If she looks like a manager it is because the uniform is a manager’s uniform.

The manager class has invaded corporate America and they have no distinctiveness, no creativity, no vibrancy, and no humanity. They only have rules - for design aesthetics, food service, government and YOU. If the solution is not listed on the clipboard, it doesn’t exist.

Clipboard Karen thought the Cracker Barrel rebrand was going to be celebrated because it erased all the messy, cluttered cheesiness. She imagined the dolts that patronize the restaurant just didn’t understand design, and that they’d be thrilled once the changes took place…that they’d walk into a franchise and look around in awe and say, “Wow! It’s so much cleaner and more orderly! I love all the gray!”

Clipboard Karen and the rest of the manager class didn’t get it because they don’t get America. I wonder if they even get the point of life. Life is messy. Life is full. Life spills out onto walls and counters. It collects nostalgia. It hangs pictures and walks on well-worn floors. Clipboard Karen thinks we want life to be sleek and uncomplicated.

Americans feel otherwise. Sleek is too slick and uncomplicated is for babies.

We build things and break things and we keep things to remember it all along the way. Our nostalgia is our connection to our success. Clipboard Karen hates nostalgia because she hates our past.

This particular Karen seemed to have a decent take on the whole thing. She did go on to admit it was a poor decision, and she regretted it. And now, of course, she is no longer in that position. That is the right thing to do. She seems like a smart and capable Manager. Perhaps her skillset is a better fit for the stores the upper echelon of the Manhattan set frequent.

I hope Masino has learned a lesson about her industry, but even more so I hope she has learned a lesson about America.

We don’t like Clipboard Karens managing our decor.

*My voice is completely independent. That means I answer to no one, so I can say what I want when I want to. That also means I depend on the generosity of 1st Amendment-loving readers who value the independent content media. Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to keep my voice free and loud.