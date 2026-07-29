Why do they all have the same glasses?
Liberal white women, big glasses, and the legend of Clipboard Karen
Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino has resigned after her disastrous modern ‘rebrand’ of the country-kitsch family restaurant.
As a refresher, the longtime family-style dining franchise launched a rebrand no one asked for last year, and it immediately crashed and burned. Gone was all the character, kitsch and country. It was replaced with modern fonts, clean lines and sterile features.
It’s odd and soul-sucking and it makes one wonder…why?
Why on earth is this the aesthetic and DOUBLE WHY did Cracker Barrel think it was time to change their perfectly fine brand to a sterile echo of millennial decor?
Two words, one picture. Julie. Masino.
What is it with white liberal women and these glasses?
I’ve said it about the weird Antifa looks - blue hair, septum rings, bad skin - and I’ll say it now. This is a uniform.
The reason all the worst (public-facing) women look like this is because it’s a uniform. The colorful hair and the nose rings are the rioter-class uniform. The blond corporate cut and the oversized black, square glasses are the manager-class uniform. Same army, different ranks.
I can’t speak to what specifically it is about those particular glasses, but for whatever reason they have come to signify intellectual and creative barrenness. They say something.
Perhaps:
I’m a professional.
I’m serious but on-trend.
I have all my COVID boosters and few extra for good luck.
I know all the rules and I am dedicated to making sure everyone follows the same rules without question because not following the rules makes you SPECIAL and DIFFERENT and those things create inequality.
We have a ‘Karen haircut,’ but these are the accessory…the Karen glasses.
It is the unavoidable uniform of the indoctrinated. They don’t even know they’re doing it, but it is a sign of their robotic cultural reflexes and lack of critical thinking skills.
Seriously, look at her picture again, and others like her. What does she look like?
A manager.
This is manager Karen and she knows what you want even when you tell her you don’t want it and then prove it by not buying or participating in what she says you really want. This is the Karen who gave you Dylan Mulvaney, drag queen Guinness, boys in your daughter’s school bathroom, plastic straw and bag bans, etc. She is the hall monitor of adult life.
If she looks like a manager it is because the uniform is a manager’s uniform.
The manager class has invaded corporate America and they have no distinctiveness, no creativity, no vibrancy, and no humanity. They only have rules - for design aesthetics, food service, government and YOU. If the solution is not listed on the clipboard, it doesn’t exist.
Clipboard Karen thought the Cracker Barrel rebrand was going to be celebrated because it erased all the messy, cluttered cheesiness. She imagined the dolts that patronize the restaurant just didn’t understand design, and that they’d be thrilled once the changes took place…that they’d walk into a franchise and look around in awe and say, “Wow! It’s so much cleaner and more orderly! I love all the gray!”
Clipboard Karen and the rest of the manager class didn’t get it because they don’t get America. I wonder if they even get the point of life. Life is messy. Life is full. Life spills out onto walls and counters. It collects nostalgia. It hangs pictures and walks on well-worn floors. Clipboard Karen thinks we want life to be sleek and uncomplicated.
Americans feel otherwise. Sleek is too slick and uncomplicated is for babies.
We build things and break things and we keep things to remember it all along the way. Our nostalgia is our connection to our success. Clipboard Karen hates nostalgia because she hates our past.
This particular Karen seemed to have a decent take on the whole thing. She did go on to admit it was a poor decision, and she regretted it. And now, of course, she is no longer in that position. That is the right thing to do. She seems like a smart and capable Manager. Perhaps her skillset is a better fit for the stores the upper echelon of the Manhattan set frequent.
I hope Masino has learned a lesson about her industry, but even more so I hope she has learned a lesson about America.
We don’t like Clipboard Karens managing our decor.
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Ughhh this is so spot on. Apparently Tractor Supply is currently having it's own Bud Light moment, because they (like Cracker Barrel) completely forgot who their customer base is. Unreal how much these clowns get paid to destroy a decades-old brand and then just walk away.
I grew up in a rural mountain town where everybody was related to everyone else if you just go back far enough. There were less than 300 people living in the entire widespread community. You often had to walk a full mile or two to talk to a neighbor. My grandparents had one of the only phones on the mountain and it was understood as long as you were polite, quick and quiet in my Memaw's kitchen, anyone could use it.
When my uncle and father returned home from Vietnam, my Memaw surprised everyone and treated the whole family to Cracker Barrel supper down on the highway below the mountain. It was an hour drive by a convoy of old trucks on dirt roads to get us there. Memaw saved up for that meal for the entire 3 years my dad was gone. We were dirt poor so restaurants weren't something we had a lot of experience with. I remember we all had to wear shoes and our Sunday dresses to go and I was so excited. We had the best time. I'll carry that memory to my grave.
I told you all that to explain to you how much I took personal affront when that woman sterilized Cracker Barrel. It was clear to me that people like my Memaw, who's dress was pressed, hair was curled and lipstick was on every day before a single person saw her, was no longer welcome in this new version of Cracker Barrel. It just about broke my heart and I was damn glad my Memaw had passed and wasn't there to see it. She probably would have waved it off because she was from a different time when ladies didn't complain, they just rolled up their sleeves and got to work fixing whatever it was, but I was offended for her. The fact they rolled the modernization back doesn't even help, because someone above that Julie woman decided to let her do it in the first place, which means they didn't value people like us. Well, message received.
Maybe I over thought the whole thing, but it just felt like the straw that broke the camel's back. I won't ever step foot in another Cracker Barrel and spend my hard-earned money there again. After Bud Light, after the NFL and ESPN, after even Bounty paper towels all embraced the woke and started sneering at patriotic, hardworking Americans, I'd just had enough and I imagine many of you felt the same. You just can't enjoy anything for what it used to be and what it is anymore. No, you have to constantly demand the shiny new thing young liberals feel required to tell you to like these days. Maybe I'm just old, but now, I understand the confusion in my Memaw's eyes the last time I saw her. She was looking at world she no longer understood. I'm there now and the 'Karen's' clearly don't care. Fair enough. I can't find it in myself to care about them either.