Eulogy for my Mother-in-law, Faith Davis

*We said goodbye to my mother-in-law this past weekend. It was our second, and final goodbye. Faith Davis was a queen deserving of TWO goodbyes, in two states. I had the honor of delivering her eulogy at both. She was the best woman I’ve ever known, and she made me a better woman by simply letting me stand in light she cast. I asked my father-in-law if I could publish her eulogy and he agreed. I want it to live online somewhere, where people can find it if they want to, and as a lasting testament to the amazing wife, mother and woman of God she was. I hope you get to know her a bit through this, and I hope, in some way, you are moved to love better and be better even through this weak reflection of her. Goodbye, Mom. I’ll see you there.

Faith Davis - mother, wife, friend, gift

I was at a conference this week and I had the opportunity to meet a couple of young men who started a health and wellness company. They were in their 20s, intelligent, enthusiastic and motivated. They were offering a presentation to teachers on promoting good health as a part of good learning. I was deeply impressed with them, and when we parted ways I said to one of the young men, “Your parents must be so proud of you.” And he smiled hesitantly. His eyes got wide and he stuttered a bit. “Sure,” he said, apprehensively. I got the sense he did not think his parents were proud, for whatever reason. We certainly didn’t have the time to hash that out. But I took his meaning, and before I could stop myself I reached out to squeeze his arm. “Well, I’m proud of you son,” I said. “You are doing very well for yourself, so congratulations.”

As we parted ways, I realized that was not me speaking to him. That was mom.

That’s who she was and that’s what she would have done. She would have poured her heart all over him.

Faith Davis was the living embodiment of encouragement. Everyone here in this room has a story about feeling encouraged by her. I’ve heard the stories often over the years, and more so since she left us. It is the overarching theme of her life.

Faith was an encourager. She loved.

I asked my husband what was one thing he loved most about this mother. He said, “She was always excited to see me, and she was always excited to hear about my life.” That is a wonderful and perhaps common thing for a son to say. Good mothers are always excited for their children. But it was not a quality exclusive to her own children.

Encouragement was mom’s gift, and you could see it on display every day in her job as a teacher and principal at Spirit of God Accelerated Education (K-8). Everyday, the children who crossed the threshold of her school doors were greeted with that signature Faith Davis smile. I can hear her voice amidst the hustle and bustle of the morning background noise. “Good morning young man. Good morning young lady. Moms, don’t carry the backpacks. We teach our children to carry their own responsibilities!”

Mom’s vision for children was inspired, and wholesome, and rooted in her calling to serve Christ. She taught me that every child is a gift and there are no bad children. Only naughty children. For her, every child was worthy of love, grace and attention. She talked a big game, but disciplining kids was her least favorite part of the job. But, like a good and worthy servant, she understood that discipline was a part of love, and she offered it with the type of grace that only endeared her students to her. Every student felt loved by Mrs. Davis, because Mrs. Davis genuinely loved every student. When the school closed, I know it broke her heart. It was a life passion for her. But the truth is, the difference she made in the lives of hundreds, maybe thousands of students over the years is immeasurable. She quite literally, I feel confident in saying, changed the trajectory of some children’s lives.

Love was more than a feeling for her. It was a vocation.

Her teaching was not limited to the classroom. Mom was always teaching others. She taught me to see the joy in children, in community and in family. She taught me everything I know about being a wife and a mother. She taught others about grace and forgiveness. She was the first teacher for her own children, and their best teacher.

She didn’t have a perfect origin story, a perfect family, a perfect path to her ultimate vocation. But she was smart…smarter than I think many people gave her credit for. She had a sharp mind and a willing spirit, and those two things in combination made for an incredible learning curve. She did not live without failure, but she had the intelligence and the faith learn every lesson. She had the creativity to impart those lessons to others. She was never selfish with her knowledge or advice. Nor was she judgmental.

She loved.

And she was safe. Many of us in this room know the feeling of being unsafe in the presence of another person. Many of us grew up in families where we did not feel safe, physically or emotionally. Many of you in this room right now didn’t even know what ‘parental safety’ felt like or looked like until you met Faith Davis. Her presence always felt like a relief. If no one in the room was on your side, Faith Davis was. If no one would encourage you, Faith Davis would. If no one believed in you, faith Davis did. If you were blessed enough to stand in the splash zone of her radiating warmth, it changed you. You felt different around Mom. And you acted different too.

That’s true power, my friends. That is the power of love, a direct reflection of the Father’s love, weakened by human hosts, but still bright and warm and overwhelmingly comforting when coming from Mom.

Because she loved.

She loved meeting new people, hearing their stories, and learning from them. She loved a good story. Story tellers were her favorite. That’s perhaps why we got along so well. When something happened in our family, she would often say, “Kira, you tell the story! Mark leaves out too many details!” She delighted in delightful people, and found things to delight in when faced with not so delightful people. That is also a gift, and one I have taken from her and covet to this day.

As hard as she loved her students, her love for her own children and their children and her entire family eclipsed that love by miles, centuries, light years. When I saw the joy with which she greeted her own children and grandchildren, and the pride that radiated from her whenever they were around, I realized what a mother’s heart really looks like. It is not moved by circumstance or personal desire. It is not conditional. It is just as God lays it out for us in His word.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

No one would cheer you on like mom. No one would honor your efforts like mom. And as stupid as we all have been in this family from time to time, she never held a grudge or pushed us away or made us feel like we were disappointments or traitors to our family legacy.

The natural mother is always filled with pride for her pride of cubs, always forgiving, always honorable, always rejoices, always protects, always hopes for her family and always perseveres in her service to them. In the esteem and love of Faith Davis, you were always safe.

She loved.

As a daughter in law, someone who just appeared in this family, she only ever welcomed me, encouraged me, and she trusted me. That trust helped me to grow from a girl to a woman, a citizen to a wife. Before Mark and I were engaged, I visited him in Gary. There was a family cookout and she asked me to run to the store with her. Just the two of us. In the car, she suddenly blurted out, “I’m just waiting on my son to get married and give me more grandchildren!” And then she looked at me, that sweet, beautiful smile stretched across her face. Her eyes were kind. There was no snappiness or animus. Only hope - I hope you will be good to my son. I hope you are serious about him. I hope you are serious about the future because the Davis family has a legacy. She was vetting me for that legacy. We were engaged a few weeks later, so she got what she wanted.

But what SHE wanted wasn’t really for her, it was for her son. Because even as she was still grieving the loss of her two eldest sons, her priority was her remaining son’s happiness. She just wanted to know HE would be ok. Not herself. Him.

There is no greater love than a mother’s love, and Faith Davis was so great at that.

She loved.

She showed me that one need not be an actual birth mother to bestow that love on others. The love she showed her students, and the families and children of her church, whom her husband shepherded for decades, and for her community, made me fall in love with all those people too.

And I went into community service. I served children. I educated children. I became obsessed with encouraging and guiding the children of our community. That was because of her; because she made it seem so good and so righteous. In fact, that conference I was at where I met the young man? It was an education conference. Now, one of my missions is to support the proper and righteous education of our children and the people who teach them. Thanks to mom.

Because she loved.

That’s another quality of mom’s. She inspired you to care. And to encourage. That was her gifting and she used it liberally, and the degree of mourning so many have been thrust into is a testimony to the impact that gift had on those around her. If you knew Faith, she inspired you. If you knew Faith, she made you want to be better. To know Faith was, indeed, to love her, because she made you believe you could and SHOULD love yourself.

She loved.

And that’s another thing Mom taught me. Service - to your job, your family and our God. To be a wife and mother is to be a servant and that’s not always glamourous. In fact, it rarely is, but she did it with so much joy, even while nursing the worst grief. The loss of her sons did not drive her away from love, but drew her closer to it, and I’m so glad for that.

She never once made me feel like an outsider in this family. She immediately embraced me as a daughter, and what a gift for a new wife…to be embraced but not only that, mentored.

When I married, we lived just down the street from her and Dad. She told me, “You’re a wife now. This is no longer my son. He is your husband and I’m going to honor that. I’ll never just drop by, I’ll never insert myself into your business unless you ask, I want you to know I respect your home now, and your marriage. I’m giving you my son and he’s not mine any longer.”

Being married to a Davis man is a singular experience. There is something magnetic and big about our men, and society responds to that. It’s a very unique position and over the years, we bonded over our shared status as Mrs.Davis. Every Mothers Day I would call her, or she would call me, and we would say “Happy Mothers Day Mrs. Davis! Happy mothers day to you too, Mrs.Davis!”

Now I’m the only Mrs.Davis in this wing of the family, but my fervent hope and prayer is that one day I too will have a daughter-in-law to embrace, to welcome, and to call and say “Happy Mothers day Mrs.Davis”. I hope, so very much, that God will bless me with the love and acceptance Mom had. I hope one day, a woman will look at me, and see Faith looking back, ready to love her and encourage her and guide her.

And I want to say that Mom’s love is on full display right here in this front row [today]. This is her life’s work. Her love was so influential, she created a daughter who went into the very business of caring for others. From nursing to beauty care, Cherry has made care her vocation and that’s a direct testament to her mother. And I want to thank you, Cherry, for loving your mother, our mother, and taking such good care of her to the end. She was proud of you and would be proud of you still. Thank you for reflecting her to her in her final days.

You love….because she loved.

It’s so hard to wrap up all this love in one speech. But I don’t have to. Look around you. Here is all her love. Here is all her commitment. Here is the testimony to her life. Your tears are the proof she was here, she was important, she changed the world.

Do not fail Faith Davis’ legacy by leaving here unchanged in some way. You are not just here to mourn, you are here to face death and to see the answer to death.

You mourn death and fear death because death is not our natural state. We were created to live forever in and with our Creator. It feels wrong to witness death because it is wrong. We are fallen, but o death, where is thy sting? Our Savior has come to rescue and relieve, to reclaim and restore but only for those who see Him and believe Him.

If you’ve ever wished to be more like Faith - kinder, softer, more joyful, more accepting, a better wife, a good mother, a great friend - if you have ever thought to yourself “Man, I wish I could be like that.” …just know, you can be. What you saw in her was the love of Jesus Christ, the purpose of God. When people say “Let Jesus shine through you” they mean what you saw in Faith Davis. She shone so bright because she loved her Lord more than anything.

You can be that, but you must choose God. There are no other paths to love, and no other paths to everlasting life, no other paths to HERE, a funeral that is not really a goodbye but an “I’ll see you soon.”

You cannot have this comfort if your heart is closed to the Lord, so if you are struggling with the idea of God, don’t leave here today without making the choice to seek Him. You’ll never be anything like Mom if you don’t.

In closing, Mom would say (I think):

To her friends - be hospitable and open your heart to see the potential in everyone, especially every child.

To her extended family - love each other and protect each other, because we’re who God gave us to survive this strange and sinful world.

To strangers - don’t be mean and don’t be stupid and carry your own backpacks. Come to the table, the table God provided and eat and be full.

To her children and grandchildren - you were my pride and my joy and I only ever saw who you could be so please, please…go be that. Honor me with that.

To her husband- our love resides in the whispers, in the cracks and the crevices, in the dark places that only you and I know. Our love will be our secret, only shared by the Lord. And isn’t that so special?

And to all of us she would say - don’t be sad for me.

No I’m just kidding, she always said she wanted people to wail and moan and be VERY upset at her loss. We talked about it often on and off over the years, how we wanted our ends to look. She always said, “I hope people are wailing and falling out and I want gnashing of teeth!”

But really, what she wanted was to be remembered. So as we leave here today, let us go in remembrance of Faith Davis, and remember her together. Share your stories. Enjoy the lingering aroma of her presence. Shed a few tears (she’d like that) but share joy. And love each other. And serve each other. And above all, serve the Lord, for he is Good. He is Love.

Goodbye, mom. I know I speak for everyone when I say, thank you for loving us. Thank you.

We’ll see you later. We’ll see you there.

In loving memory of Faith Davis, October 1945 - May 2026

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