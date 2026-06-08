What is happening in Los Angeles and throughout California this election cycle (and many, many more before this) is unconscionable and intolerable. The outright evidence of cheating has been obscured by deliberate system manipulation and last-minute laws signed by the Governor that purposefully shield the process from scrutiny…but it’s there.

Even if it weren’t so glaringly obvious the Democrat establishment in this state is committing massive voter fraud, the entire process itself is ripe for corruption and thus useless in our Republic. It is foul not because it is (most definitely) producing verifiable cheating but because it is built to produce unverifiable cheating. From top to bottom, the system is set up to disadvantage voters and advantage the California Democrat Party.

This is not democracy and it is painfully obvious to everyone in the nation right now.

Yet, we are a state in the American Republic.

I have been asking myself lately - if an American state can no longer guarantee free and fair elections, what recourse do the people have? What recourse does the federal government have? If the American people are under duress from their own government, what options do they have to shed the shackles of that government?

It seems something must give, otherwise how can we continue to call ourselves an American state? How can we continue to participate in the American experiment if the votes of our own citizens don’t count and are consistently overwhelmed by the votes of non-citizens and other fraudulent methods?

When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. - Declaration of Independence, 1776

Revolt is an option.

I’m reminded of a story I learned and wrote about a year ago.

In 1946, the small town of Athens, GA experienced an armed revolt in response to election rigging and bureaucratic injustice.

With a large portion of the town’s men off to war, the corrupt sheriff launched a reign of terror on the townspeople, creating laws that gave more and more power to the sheriff’s office over the town and extorted innocent citizens for money to avoid arrest.

One of the most dastardly laws in the county at that time gave the sheriff's office a fee for every person it arrested, incarcerated and released, whether they were guilty or not. Local bar owners pointed out prominent patrons for the cops to avoid, but everyone else was likely to get hassled. No one was safe.

The townspeople had a saying at the time. "Wait until the GIs get back -- things will be different."

When GIs returned, things were different. They were not pleased with what had been happening to their home and immediately organized a political party and set about winning the next election. Their victory seemed inevitable with the overwhelming community support backing them.

However, on election day, the sheriff sent deputies to intimidate voters at the polls, threaten citizens and steal ballot boxes. They saw the writing on the wall and rigged the election.

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But the GIs who had organized against the tyranny refused to let the intimidation stand. They grabbed weapons and artillery and attacked the jailhouse, where the sheriff had absconded with ballot boxes from across Athens. It was a fierce battle that raged for hours. The GIs even dynamited the jailhouse before deputies surrendered themselves and the ballot boxes. The sheriff escaped.

However, the damage had been done. The revolt frightened the establishment bureaucrats. It was clear all of Athens had reached their limit. When the votes were counted the rightful winners (from the newly formed GI party) were declared and eventually the sheriff resigned his position.

I am not advocating for an armed rebellion, but I am pointing out that armed rebellion is an option for American citizens, and I am asking what options we in a state like California have if the entire government is structured to oppress and invalidate our God-given right to vote?

Seriously. If our federal government cannot help us and our state government is overrun with communists, what are our options? If using the system to change the system doesn’t work, what is next?

Moving away? Leaving California to her own devices?

Then what happens to the rest of America? Do you really believe that Democrats, once they’ve locked down California corruption for good, will just say, “Yay, we did it! Let’s just enjoy California and make it our own little communist utopia!”? Or will they say, instead, “Great! We’ve done it here. Let’s replicate it everywhere!”?

Don’t forget, California used to be a red state. It was flipped. Don’t think they can’t come to your red state and flip that too.

No, we must all address this problem right here and right now. This is not a battle for California, this is a battle for all of America. What happens here is exported to the nation, replicated and perfected. It will not (and does not) stay in California. You can support the fight here behind our borders or deal with it when it comes to your own.

I suggest we deal with it right now, before it gets any worse.

And don’t forget…Americans are capable of righteous rebellion.

Remember Athens.