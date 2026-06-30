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I’ve been asking a question for a few months now, but with particular urgency since the primary elections in California.

If an American state has ‘elected’ itself into communism, and the people of that state no longer have any valid, legal recourse to create change through the election system created for us by our Founding Fathers, at what point are we no longer an American state in a republic? At what point do we either lose that privilege or abdicate that privilege?

I keep hearing people talk about winning the next election but probably losing the next election and then we’ll continue to fight to win the next next election, but I haven’t heard anyone asking what we do when elections aren’t just difficult to win, they are impossible. What do we do when we can’t use the law to fix the law?