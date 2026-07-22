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Republican commentator and Fox News host Guy Benson has just welcomed another baby into his fold via surrogate.

Congratulations abound and he and his partner seem absolutely delighted. I have known Guy casually for over a decade and have worked with him on occasion. He is kind, smart and a really nice man.

So, it’s hard to see the conservative chat-osphere make him into a controversy with his latest surrogate delivery. The Guy I know (and we are only acquainted, not close friends) is a really decent man and someone you’d enjoy hanging out with. It saddens me to see what is clearly an exciting time for him being adjudicated harshly online.

And it saddens me even more to have to say…it doesn’t matter.