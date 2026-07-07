I’ve been saying we’re at war for over a year now. I doubled down when Charlie was killed. I tripled down when the ANTIFA weirdos attacked Teslas and ICE and normal Americans just doing their jobs in the streets. I quadrupled down when blue cities like Los Angeles and Seattle repeatedly released violent illegal aliens into the population and refused to prosecute Transtifa weirdos in our communities.

I’ve been accused of being a MAGA lunatic, a cruel-hearted racist (laughing out loud at that one) and cold-hearted. At a recent speaking engagement, a woman approached be afterward to tell me how uncomfortable she was with the language of my speech. “I don’t feel I’m at war with anyone. I have a lot of liberal friends and I still love them and try to persuade them. I don’t feel comfortable with looking at them as people I’m at war with.”

I tried to be sensitive to her predicament. She was an older woman, and perhaps not completely plugged in to what’s been happening on a cultural level over the last decade. She’s not taking children to public schools every day. She’s not working in an office ruled by a tyrannical HR department every day. As a retiree, she no longer lives in the gritty neighborhoods overrun with homeless people and gang activities. She was blessed enough to buy into California early and her enclaves are still hidden away from the worst of it. And I don’t mind that. In fact, I covet that for her. That’s how it should be.

But it does not change her ignorance, an ignorance based in the desire to see America as what it was, not as it is now.

We are at war. I’ve been saying it for a year now. Everyone needs to start taking me seriously.

On July 4th, the war came to Orange county, to one of our wealthiest, most protected, peaceful corners…Newport Beach.

People make fun of the Newport Beach crowd for a reason. They are stereotypically affluent and American. You can still walk down the street at night safely. Kids have beach parties and parents take their kids to the boardwalk alongside the tourists. Prom isn’t riddled with gang signs and twerking…the prom perks that induce eyerolls in Newport Beach are expensive limousines for ungrateful teens and luxurious locations for the event itself. Life is not NORMAL™ in Newport Beach, but it is normal America.

What happened on July 4th was an invasion. Thousands of ‘youths’ from outside of Newport flooded the streets and the beaches, invading neighborhoods and looting and trashing stores. It is something simply not seen in this part of California. We in south Orange County (the wealthiest part of the county) don’t lock our products behind glass doors at CVS. We don’t have metal detectors at the front entrances to our schools. We let our kids run ahead of us at the parks and on the walk to school because it’s safe to do so. We still use our libraries for normal things like reading and studying, instead of drag queen story hours.

This is ideal America.

The troublemakers who showed up on the 4th were not restless teenagers. They were an invading force. Funded and organized by whom? I couldn’t tell you. Likely most of them just saw where to show up on social media, but as we’ve seen with the Antifa and anti-ICE crowd (and the SPLC scandal) these things are typically well funded by outside sources, and those sources are in the business of destabilizing America.

Those teens were sent.

Again, it wasn’t some ‘teen takeover’…it was a declaration.

It doesn’t matter how much you pay to live here or how much you pay for your fancy private schools, you are only as safe as we allow you to be.

We live under the fairly realistic assumption in this part of the state that when we call the police, they will come and protect us. But the police are not the military. They can help you when 10 people bumrush your grocery story. What can they do if 1000 people do it?

Nothing. And neither can you, unless you are willing to take up arms to defend your communities when the need arises.

And I am dead serious about that. If you cringed hearing that, tell me what the alternative is?

I’ll tell you - it’s to stand there and watch total strangers, animals, disassemble your peace brick by brick. Which is what the poor residents of Newport had to do last weekend.

Make no mistake - the police did their jobs, with over 400 arrests made so far. Newport police deserve credit and accolades for their swift and stern response. There simply weren’t enough of them. Again, they are law enforcement, not military. Police are not trained for the front lines of war.

What came to south Orange County over the weekend was war…a violent, invading force.

It isn’t simply the violence of a one-off event like the Newport Beach invasion that is the threat. War is holistic chaos. One front breeds another. When the looters retreat, the activists and the fear-mongers step in to “fix” the problem. Then it is the law-abiding residents who are punished with harsher public gathering laws, restrictions and canceled traditions.

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Then there is the issue of distrust. In a region that depends heavily on tourism, residents must be open and friendly to those tourists. Living through events like this makes everyone more suspicious of each other. It turns us from high-trust to low-trust.

The best parts of Orange County operate as high-trust. They’re the places my kids still frequent, the places I don’t worry about for them. Recently my 18-year-old daughter asked if she could meet a friend in Long Beach. My husband and I both immediately said no. Long Beach is not a safe place for a naive and beautiful teenage girl from South County. She was disappointed but she and her friend came up with an alternative - could they meet in Huntington Beach? Yes. Huntington Beach is a high-trust community. Long Beach is low-trust.

The low-trust community invaded the high-trust community and if we want to preserve what makes Orange County high-trust, we must simultaneously resist (and arrest) invaders like the ‘takeover’ gangs and the temptation to restrict our own residents in response.

Short of military action, the only thing we can do to protect our high-trust communities is to deputize ourselves, police ourselves. We must make our peaceful communities inhospitable to the inhospitable.

This is all on purpose. The intent is to “equalize” our communities by making every community a shit-hole. I, for one, am not on board with that. My family and I moved out of the inner city almost 20 years ago. Orange County is our American Dream. We do not pay this much money to raise our children here just to watch that dream turn into the same nightmare we left.

Not on my watch. How about you?

Let me know in the comments what you would do to protect Newport from experiencing this again? The solutions are going to be complicated in a state like California, so I’m genuinely curious about your ideas. I’ll leave the comments open for this one.

*I know I say sharp and shocking things sometimes. I can only do that because my voice is completely independent. I answer to no one (well, sometimes my husband). Please help keep my voice independent and loud by upgrading to a paid subscription or even gifting one to a friend you think my enjoy this page. Thank you!

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