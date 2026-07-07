Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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A Harding's avatar
A Harding
1d

Love this post and the message in it, at the same time that I'm sorry you had to write it. As someone living in a pink area in a red state (suburbs of a large city in TX), they've tried this sh#t here and it hasn't gone well for them, which reminds me how happy I am to live in a red state. One of these invasions (absolutely the right word) is going to take a real left turn one of these days, and they'll learn the hard way.

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VNVet's avatar
VNVet
1d

Hey Kira, I really appreciate your article. You make valid arguments that we are at war with those who would destroy our communities and ultimately our beloved county. I'm a conservative who just so happens to love DJT. I believe we should fight for our right to live peacefully within our homes, communities and country. With the communists making political headway, I am convinced our streets will become worse than "the summer of love." What other choice do we have as peace and freedom loving Americans? We must resist those who would steal our God given rights to live out our lives in peace and harmony. What does resisting look like? Unfortunately, it could look like the shop owners who, during the last riots in Los Angeles, armed themselves and took to the rooftops of their businesses to protect their property when law enforcement was completely overwhelmed. Resisting also looks like NOT voting for lunatic leftists and communists. Resisting can come in many forms. It just takes using your head. Keep up the good work Kira!

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