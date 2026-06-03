Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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What just happened in California?

A recap of our primary night...and what comes next
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Jun 03, 2026

It’s been a rough past week with the loss in our family and I’m still not feeling up to writing, but I did want to break down what happened last night in California, what happens next, and what we should expect for November.

Yes, there is cheating.

Yes, we are still vulnerable.

Yes, last night was a good night. We’re winning and there is hope.

Change is coming.

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Also, shoutout to Tom Knighton and the great work he does over at Tilting at Windmills. Follow him if you don’t already.

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