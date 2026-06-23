photo license Alamy Stock Photos

“I want them all gone. I’m sick of all of them…all of it. I want them all gone.”

I never thought such words would fall from my lips. I never thought I would feel so harshly about immigration.

But as I stood in my kitchen, talking to my 24-year-old son about yet another fraud story involving yet another third-world immigrant, I felt myself instinctively cringe as the weight of my statement settled in the air between us.

As a Christian, I am naturally primed to be concerned for the needy and the destitute.