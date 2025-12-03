Yesterday I recorded a podcast titled ‘Americans are all out of compassion.’ I broadcast live to X when I record and this particular episode seems to have struck a chord over there. It struck a chord precisely because there was a chord to be struck.

The word of 2026 might be ‘affordability.’ The word of 2025 was surely ‘fatigue.’ Americans are absolutely fatigued, burned out on compassion. We aren’t even falling for the tired old insults of “Racist!” or “Bigots!” We’ve simply had enough.

We’ve had enough of paying for the problems of the world with our tax dollars and our blood. We’ve had enough of being told we’re the problem while simultaneously being commanded to solve every other nation’s problems. We’ve had enough of people flouting our laws, flouting our rules, and brazenly sucking off the American taxpayer teat with zero consequences.

And that is truly what we are longing to see right now. Consequences.