cash arsonist and candidate for CA Gov, Tom Steyer

We’re looking for a new Governor here in California, and in case you haven’t noticed, nothing is going according to plan for Democrats. They are a mess, and for the first time in two decades, Republicans are poking through to the top of the ticket. Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco has been clinging to a varying top three position pretty much from the start (although I’m beginning to believe most of his positive polling is being leaked from the Swalwell camp). Steve Hilton has been dominating the polls consistently, without having spent a single dime so far on advertising.

That is, in particular, an impressive feat, especially considering the amount of money billionaire Democrat challenger Tom Steyer has spent so far on advertising.

$70 million dollars. And climbing.

The results have been…anemic. Until recently, Steyer was polling in 6th place. With the scandals plaguing Katie ‘Get out of my f-ing shot’ Porter, and Swalwell facing questions about his residency and affinity for Chinese honey-pot spies, the sheer force of advertising dollars has produced enough name recognition for Steyer to break the 10% threshold. That’s better than 1%, but for $70 million dollars, one wonders how many more millions he’ll have to spend to get anywhere near Hilton.

All that being said, you would think Democrat candidates would be treading lightly, threading the political needle. After all, they have the Kamala Harris campaign as a cautionary tale - don’t scold your own voters and accuse them of -isms because they have questions; don’t suggest our kids belong to the state; don’t try to pretend your predecessor was a harmless idiot who did just fine- the political landscape has changed and the electorate is not in the mood for fakes.

Still, it’s California. We are the home of fake everything in America and we’ve made a good business of it. Unfortunately for the typical field of inauthentic California Democrats, voters are tired of business as usual.

Candidate Tom Steyer hasn’t gotten the message yet. After $70 million dollars in advertising to barely reach the top 5, Steyer threw gasoline all over his pile of cash and lit a match in a perplexing and astonishingly vapid interview with California reporter Ashley Zavala. Zavala, understanding that most Californians credit Gavin Newsom with the destruction of this state at this point, asked Steyer what grade he would give Governor Newsom on his way out the door. How does Tom Steyer ‘grade’ the Governor’s performance? In the most Kamala-esque move since Kamala Kamala’d herself, Steyer stammered and stumbled to come up with…

“I haven’t really been paying attention.”

Don’t take my word for it. The proof follows:

Ashley Zavala (Interviewer): What grade would you give Governor Gavin Newsom for the last two terms? Tom Steyer: I don’t know. Ashley Zavala: A through F! Tom Steyer: I think that people have come to really appreciate how Gavin has stood up [for California]. Ashley Zavala: You won’t give us a grade? You won’t grade him? Tom Steyer: No, I haven’t followed it closely enough to give him a grade.

The absolute state of California Democrats right now…

What. A. Mess. If Tom Steyer spent $70 million of his own money just to tell Californians he hasn’t been paying attention to their suffering or their concerns, what would he do with our state bank account? Nothing that could be good for us, that’s for sure.

What a maroon.

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