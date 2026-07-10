Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Tom Knighton's avatar
Tom Knighton
7h

For the record, those five cops? Thats my town.

I didnt even know we had Flock cameras until that story broke.

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1 reply by Kira Davis
Stan Helton's avatar
Stan Helton
5h

Every doorbell cam should suffer the same fate.

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