I recently published a column in which I posited the question, “If we get to the end of our liberty rope, what are our options?”

I’ll let you go back and read for yourselves. This one is for premium subscribers, so upgrade for a full view or redeem your free trial.

In short, I wondered if and when American citizens should revolt in the case that they can no longer use the law to change the law. I didn’t explicitly call for revolt, but I implied it might be nearing such a time.

Well, it looks like the revolt started without me, and on an unexpected front…Flock cameras. If you don’t know what Flock cameras are, here is AI’s description…AI defining AI, basically.

A Flock camera is an AI-powered license plate reader created by Flock Safety. Frequently used by local law enforcement and neighborhoods, the cameras capture vehicle details—such as license plates, make, model, color, and unique features like bumper stickers or roof racks

Flock says these cameras don’t use facial recognition or other surveillance and data is scrubbed daily.

Americans say otherwise. Flock cameras are becoming increasingly common, and they are often hidden in plain site and can be mistaken for solar panels. Despite the company’s claims, the cameras do offer sweeping and broad coverage of public (and private) spaces that rival the Orwellian European surveillance state.

Flock cameras

But something strange and sort of wonderful has been happening recently. Americans are revolting against the surveillance state. A seemingly grassroots group of Americans from across the country has formed a ‘DeFlock’ movement, and liberty-minded men have been sneaking up on these cameras in the dead of night and cutting them down. In some cases, these liberty bandits are leaving behind American flags before disappearing into the dark.

The DeFlock raids started out as isolated cases, but this past week have exploded on the X platform. Raids are being reported from Houston to the Carolinas.

Flock cameras are not simply modern investigative aids. It is warrantless spying and the implications of this technology could bring us into the Minority Report era for good. As X user DC Draino points out, these cameras appeared out of nowhere with barely a whisper in just two years. It happened so fast, Americans didn’t even have a chance to react.

Flock cameras permeated our country in 2 years and there was barely a public pushback until recently. We have work to do. Abolish the Flock cameras. Next, these things will be connected with AI and we’ll live in a full surveillance state. As Americans, we control our destiny.



And that destiny is freedom.

Here is a helpful (and scary) video illustrating the shocking spread of Flock cameras in just two years. Courtesy of @RealStewPeters on X

The implications of this sort of surveillance are horrifying and already invading American life. I did a quick search on X and came up with dozens of disturbing examples.

Cape Coral is considering putting Flock cams on top of trash and city trucks to scan yards for code violations and illegal construction.

A young woman received a $1250 ticket in the mail for driving with her cell phone in her lap (face down, while driving with both hands on the wheel) after the image was captured from a Flock cam while she was driving.

A CO woman was actually arrested by police at her home when they claimed Flock cams captured her driving from a crime scene. Despite having video evidence that she was nowhere near the street or the crime, detectives insisted “We have cameras everywhere in that town and you cannot get a breath of fresh air without us knowing" After two days, she was released when it was discovered the camera’s electronic dateline was faulty.

A FL law enforcement officer used Flock cams to stalk a love interest, listing her vehicle as ‘hot’ so it would be tagged in surveillance.

The list goes on and on.

Activists say they will continue to de-Flock America and I, for one, am glad to see it.

I had wondered when the American spirit would be ready for revolt, but it looks like I was late to the party. The revolt has begun.

Let’s go.

Oh, and definitely don’t be mean to the Flock cameras and don’t watch this video about how some people take the cameras down while hiding their identities and definitely don’t take notes.

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