AZ state Senator Catherine Miranda scolds a female college athlete who refuses to compete against men on the volleyball court

I can think of few things more vile and enraging these days in American culture than forcing a young woman to stand in front of strangers and beg for the right to be safe in places we all agreed (until 5 minutes ago) should only be for women specifically FOR their safety.

I’ve sat in my own school board meetings and watched teenage girls beg for their privacy in the blank faces of the only adults who can help them.

It is, without question, infuriating.

It is an absurd position coming from the ‘believe all women’ crowd, but the truth is, that sentiment was just a cover…just like all the other left-wing talking points out there.

Believe all women.

Black lives matter.

I am the 99%.

Trans women are women.

Be kind.

Hate has no home here.

These are all obfuscations. They cover the underlying motivation and the overall goal - Marxism. Each statement actually means its opposite - only believe the women you choose to accept as women, be kind to the likeminded only, hate has no home except for the people who vote differently - they deserve hatred and ostracizing. They all come with evil caveats.

The ‘album’ is destruction. The ‘cover art’ is peace.

And the worst culprits are the women - the liberal women, mostly white but they’re all the same, who have somehow turned ‘girl-power’ into patriarchal servitude. It is not their fellow women they are anxious to please and serve, it is the men who call themselves women. They are desperate for the approval of men, and the attention of men, so much so that even a man in a dress and bad makeup will garner their loyalty. He is paying attention to them. He is praising their efforts. He is rewarding their commitment to his sexual satisfaction. Normie men don’t care for liberal women, so what’s a liberal woman to do when she desires a man to boss her around? She finds who she perceives to be the least threatening man and serves him.

Of course, events as of late have shown us trans-identifying men are highly dangerous and unpredictable; but liberal women have no good sense. They’re fooled by the dress every time.

I happened to come across a particularly vile performance from Arizona Democrat state Senator Catherine Miranda. Miranda sits on the Arizona Senate Education Committee, which recently held hearings on protecting girls in sports. In a stomach-turning exchange, Miranda presents to the world a perfect, pathetic example of a desperate liberal woman brainwashed by the liberal patriarchy. She has absolutely no shame as she scolds a female athlete for refusing to compete against a boy.

Kaylie Riley (bravely) testified about her experiences on the volleyball court with trans-identifying male athletes. She refused to compete against San Jose State’s volleyball team when she realized a boy pretending to be a girl would be playing for San Jose State.

What was Miranda’s response to her testimony?

“You seem pretty healthy…I would have taken on the man.”

Don’t take my word for it, watch the video yourself below. I’ll include the transcript.

“To have a man on my team…I would have welcomed it.”

Two things here. First…really? I guess that’s really easy to say now that no one will ever ask you to compete on an athletics team again.

Second…Miranda admits this is a man playing on the women’s team. She’s not even arguing for trans women. She, quite literally, says - you should be grateful for the opportunity to play against men.

Liberal women have sold out the fairer sex for the temporary approval of insane men.

Not only is it pathetic, it is murderous, an intentional weakening of our American girls and women. Miranda should be ashamed of herself, and it wouldn’t hurt if some folks contacted her office to say as much.

We have to shame and blame these traitors. They have no place residing over the safety of our girls.

Look at Miranda’s gross, condescending, disgusting smile as she tries to explain to this young woman why she should allow men in her changing rooms and on her sports teams.

The devil is a liar and he has many friends in government. Shame on you, Catherine. You are disgusting.

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Senator Catherine Miranda:

I mean, I have my sports hat on now. It’s all about a sports mentality—growing up in sports, being a tomboy. You look pretty healthy. I played against girls that looked like they were very much in shape and strong, but it is the sport. When growing up, how does competition affect you? You’ll take it on. So it’s not just a silver bullet for one community of sports players. It is the individual person—how competitive you want to be? So you grew up in a different way. I would have taken on a man in a heartbeat. I played and was the only girl sometimes in men’s sports, but to have a man on my team, I would have welcomed it. This is just my opinion. So it just depends on the sports mentality of that individual, and that’s why this bill is bad because you’re just putting a whole community of women’s sports in one category when women like me—we have different opinions. So how competitive do you think you really are? Kaylie Ray:

Madam Chair, Senator—as elite level athletes, I would say we’re very competitive, which is why this bill designates three categories: Male, Female, and Co-ed. The idea is that everyone can participate in sport. If you want to compete against a man, absolutely—let’s do it on the Co-Ed team. That clarity and distinction is really important because when men are allowed access into women’s sports and spaces, it is not women’s sports and spaces anymore. The passage of Title IX was so important. There is a need, a necessity to protect women’s space. It’s not saying no people should be able to participate. No one is banned from sports—that is not the situation at all. If that level of competition is what you want to have for yourself, amazing—go try it on the coed team. But again, this bill is about protecting the women’s category and women’s sports.



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