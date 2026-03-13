Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Duty Is Ours's avatar
Duty Is Ours
4h

As a Veteran, I never thought I’d see the day when our young girls and women would have to beg grown adults for the right to be safe — to have their own locker rooms, their own teams, their own spaces. It breaks something deep inside me to see brave young girls and women stand in front of school boards or legislatures pleading for the basic decency I fought to defend.

This fight should never have fallen on their shoulders. Righteous men — the kind who stand for truth and protect the innocent — should have stood against this from the start. Instead, too many stayed quiet, afraid of being called names. That silence has a cost, and now our daughters and granddaughters are paying it.

When I wore the uniform, I was taught that strength isn’t about domination — it’s about defense. We defend what’s right, we defend the vulnerable, and we defend our nation’s values. That mission hasn’t changed just because the battlefield looks different.

It’s time for courage again — moral courage, righteous courage. Protecting women’s spaces is not hate, it’s honor. And if we as men won’t stand up to defend that, then everything — fairness, respect, and freedom — doesn’t mean much at all.

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
6h

From the fight for women’s rights directly to the fight for liberal feminism…what a path!

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