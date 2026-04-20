If there is one ‘argument’ the transgender madness crowd makes that I (and I think most of us, by now) am completely exhausted by, it’s this:

You are literally denying the existence of trans people. You are erasing an entire group of people! Literally!

The entire transgender movement is centered around erasing womanhood. It permeates every aspect. From grown men forcing their way into women’s private spaces to teenage girls being told their mental health struggles will be solved by miraculously changing sex, the point is always the same - the most important women are men. The healthiest women are men. The women who deserve to be protected most are men.

It is blatant erasure and this past week yet another example of that erasure was visited upon California in the high school girls track and field arena.

AB Hernandez is a transgender-identified boy who, with the help of his mother, has been bullying his way to the top of high school girls athletics in California for the past year.

Hernandez has already been dominating the state girls high school track and field category, stealing wins and records in long jump, high jump and triple jump.

He did the same at the Mt. SAC Invitational (Mt. San Antonio College), a top-tier statewide athletics event. The event holds some pretty significant records for female Californian athletes. Hernandez deleted one of the most distinguished female records in the history of the state.

The transgender-identifying boy pulled off a hat trick at the competition, winning the long jump (girls division), triple jump (girls division) and the high jump (girls division).

According to girls’ rights activist Beth Bourne, the last time such a feat was accomplished in the female category was Wendy Brown in the 1980s.

Yesterday at the prestigious Mt. SAC Invitational, a trans-identified boy, AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School, TRIPLED leaping 19-4 to win the long jump, spanning a distance of 41-7.5 to win the triple jump title, then cleared 5-10 to win the high jump.



According to the interviewer, the last time an athlete won all 3 jumps at Mt. SAC, it was Wendy Brown in the 1980s!



Brown went on to be a national NCAA champion for USC before competing in the Olympics.

So, not only did young Mr.Hernandez erase the historic and longstanding accomplishment of a woman, he erased the historical ‘first’ of a Black woman.

Two birds, one stone, eh AB?

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Beth made sure to highlight the real winner of the competitions.

Malia Jones of Oceanside High School won the triple jump.

Julia Teven from Brea Olinda High School won the high jump.

Amaya Estes of Canyon Crest Academy High School won the long jump.

It is insane, in the Year of Our Lord 2026, that young women must be forced to accommodate the sexual confusion of young men and even hand over their spaces and awards to those young men…and for their troubles they are labeled troublesome.

I hear other mothers who are fighting for our daughters excuse Hernandez because he is a minor. More likely, the blame falls at his mother’s feet. It is definitely attributable to adult intervention.

I, myself, am out of compassion for him. One look at his picture and/or videos is enough to prove this is a deeply disturbed young man, one cosplaying girlhood for what are likely very complicated, maternal-inspired reasons. His makeup, his mannerisms, his ‘broken-doll’ stance - these are costume pieces and only serve to distinguish him further from actual girls. It is both embarrassing and insulting to watch.

AB Hernandez is the boy standing like every boy’s fantasy about how girls hold themselves.

Hernandez is a year away from legal adulthood. He’s making choices to hurt and intimidate young women now. I don’t think 12 months absolves him from accountability.

Do I feel for this confused child? Yes.

Does it make me any less disgusted with him? No.

It’s time for a reality check. Our girls in the state of California deserve it.

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