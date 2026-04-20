Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor Davis's avatar
Victor Davis
9h

When will enough people stand up and reject this “carnival foolishness” that we find our culture emerged in?

Reply
Share
VNVet's avatar
VNVet
4h

I am still happily married to my wife of 58 years. We raised 3 strong, independent daughters, so I'm all about girl power. The gym that I have been going to for years decided to allow men in the women's locker rooms. I promptly canceled my membership and I went on record WHY I was walking away. No men in women's sports, No men in women's locker rooms, No men in women's spaces...Period!! Men, stand up for our women. Let them know we have their backs! This nonsense has to stop!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture