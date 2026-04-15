TMZ - the infamous celebrity gossip show - is expanding. On Monday, the Hollywood-based show announced they have opened a bureau in Washington, D.C. Their intention? To expose the scandals of the swamp the way they expose the scandals of Tinsel Town.

The move comes after TMZ head Harvey Levin put out the call to Americans to expose Senators and other Congress Critters who are vacationing and relaxing during the government shutdown. Levin, like all of us, has had enough.

Already, TMZ’s tabloid brand is making noise on the Hill. Which politicians are Team Trump? Which are Team Pope? Does the government know about aliens? It’s shallow coverage for a deeper point - these people have been invisible for too long, and no longer are.

But the TMZ incursion is about more than tabloid topics. It is the result of a universal rule that many patriotic Americans are only just now beginning to understand…the truth is contagious.

TMZ is in D.C. because of Nick Shirley. Nick Shirley was in Minnesota because of a senior citizen named David Hoch, who worked in obscurity to uncover the Somali fraud syndicate in his state for years.

Americans are finally interested in the corruption they’ve turned away from for decades because a few people in this country told the truth, and kept telling it.

This is why it matters for you to hold the line on the truth. This is why it matters to not let fear dictate when and where you tell the truth.

The Truth must be spoken and defended, even when it is unpopular and especially when it is dangerous. Most people in this world are not brave. Most people will put their own comfort above everything. Most people are followers, not leaders. But, correspondingly, most people are willing to follow when courage takes the lead.

The Truth is contagious.

Courage is contagious.

Look at how quickly the culture changed after Trump’s 2024 victory. Nearly overnight, the grip of left-wing wokeness collapsed. Suddenly, squishy members of Congress started speaking boldly about transgender insanity, illegal immigration and race issues. We barely even recognized Pride Month or Black History Month. Black Lives Matter immediately became a footnote. Followers will get in line behind a strong leader.

Not everyone has vision, but mostly everyone is starving for vision.

You be a leader. Lead with the truth. Lead with courage. Get on the record and stand on the record.

The Truth is contagious and TMZ is about to become a super-spreader.

Share