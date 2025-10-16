There is a controversy floating around political social media right now. Someone has leaked a series of racist group text messages between some prominent young Republicans. Somehow Matt Walsh is in the mix as well.

I’ll be totally honest with you - I really don’t know much about it and I haven’t looked very closely at it. I’ve seen the social media aftermath and a couple of snippets from the text thread. Frankly, that was all I needed to see to know this one, tangible truth…

I don’t care.

I’m old enough now to have seen some political cycles come and go, and many scandals with them. I’m observant enough now to correctly identify the moment we are living in - the “vibe,” if you will - and this all seems like amateur hour stuff to me.

There is absolutely no reason for me to feel anxious about “fixing” this or to rush out and make sure everyone knows I condemn racism or racist texts or idiot college boys with idiot funny bones.

I am not a conservative because of other conservatives. My conservatism is not rooted in how well or poorly other conservatives behave.

Share

I am a conservative because I believe the principles of this ideology are best suited for the pursuit of liberty and happiness. I believe in limited government and limited taxation. I believe the highest order of values in God, family and country. I believe in a strong, secure border. I believe in traditional, classical liberal education. I believe in school choice and the right of every human being to be born alive. I believe in the superiority of the American flag, the Constitution and the American way of life. I believe in liberty, private property, and the right of self-determination for every citizen.

You can send awful text messages to your best buddies all day long. You can post them on a billboard in Times Square. None of it will change how I feel about this country or what needs to be done to preserve it. None of it matters in the face of violent crime, porous borders, impossible costs of living, declining mental and physical health. None of it matters in the face of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Irina Zarutska…

Charlie Kirk.

We are no longer in the era of cancel culture. We are in the era of assassination culture, and the stakes are extremely high. We are in the midst of a jarring culture shift, and it is creating some very uncomfortable waves. We cannot afford to allow ourselves to be mired in pre-2024 American culture. That’s what all this is.

It’s angst and “controversy” from a bygone era, a time when the worst thing anyone could call you was a racist and Republicans fell for the banana in the tailpipe every time.

That age is over. This is the Golden Age and the word of the Age is “fatigue.” We are fatigued about everything, from rage baiting to racism to riots…we are sick of it all and we are no longer in the mood to fuss about the dumb things.

Those text messages seem bad. Those guys seem stupid. Don’t hire them for your campaign.

Moving on.

We have a country to save and there is no time for this type of amateurish caterwauling. Let the weirdo chips fall where they may. You don’t have to claim any of these people. You can just decide to keep doing what is right and supporting what is right. You can ignore this.

Seriously. Feel free to ignore it. Go register someone to vote.

I cut a little video for IG if you’d like to check it out.