New York Post’s cover after Mamdani’s historic win

It’s war.

We’ve been holding our collective breath over New York City’s shocking mayoral race for months now. Not necessarily because last night’s outcome was unexpected, but because we understood once the deed was done, America would have to face a very uncomfortable question.

What next?

Mamdani’s win in the Big Apple topped off a big night for Democrats. They ran the board on this election cycle, including dominating California’s Prop 50 battle, another expected outcome (Newsom would never have put it on the ballot if it had a chance of losing). Naturally, many Republicans and other decent Americans are sad and concerned about these results. There is much to be concerned about. There will be many discussions in the ensuing days.

But there is a silver lining to all of this…perhaps several, but primarily, this is a demarkation point. This is a flashing neon sign. A booming voice from the heavens. There is no more ambiguity.

This. Is. War.

The Democrat party is now officially the party of socialism. We’ve known it for a while. We’ve argued about it for longer. Democrats used to call us ridiculous and insulting for labeling them as socialists. They said they were just “compassionate.” Their leaders invoked McCarthyism and the “Red Scare” whenever the topic arose. Even if socialism was their driving force, the old guard always knew it wouldn’t sell. So, they marginalized anyone for even suggesting it.

Now, the cat is out of the bag. The bloom is off the rose. The ship has sailed. Pick your metaphor.

The Democrats have been floundering on every front since last November. Tuesday’s elections have shown the only energy in their decrepit party is in the violent, socialist wing. Say what you want about Mamdani, he had the most energy and the greatest momentum. The same can be said about the ascension of AOC in Democrat politics, guided by America’s favorite fake, wealthy socialist, Bernie Sanders. The old guard has been neutered. Nancy Pelosi is nearly dead and completely irrelevant in the public eye. The Obamas have crashed and burned all of their social cache in their post-Presidential life. Barack Obama has only managed to drive his own voters out of the voting booth. The Clintons might still have considerable political and financial influence, but they are no longer considered tastemakers in the party. Many young voters don’t even really know who they are by this point. The energy and momentum (to the extent Democrats have any) is now firmly rooted in the loud and proud socialist wing of their party. It does’t matter what the majority of the party thinks about their new overlords, everyone must to move to the left if they want to win.

The Democrat Party is a socialist party now. That’s a good thing. We needed the clarity.

And boy, did we get clarity on Tuesday night. There can be no more question about what we are up against. It has been said often, by me and others, that had Trump not won last year, the progressives would have seen most of us on the right dead or in jail. It would have been their driving motivation. Trump would have been imprisoned for life and the political opposition would be squashed under the boot of the law. I believe the situation was truly that dire.

Democrats and their voters have done nothing to prove us wrong. They cheered the attempted assassination of President Trump. They are still celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder in the most macabre of ways, sinking to new lows every day. Well over a third of Democrats polled say they approve of violence against their political enemies. Virginia just elected an Attorney General with a reckless and very public disregard for life, having been arrested for driving 160 mph and then caught wishing for the assassination of Republican colleagues and their children - children he knew personally.

The Democrat Party isn’t only a socialist party…they are a murderous party.

So, this is war.

This not a matter of persuasion or compromise. This is war.

This is not a matter of fine-tuning the messaging. This is war.

This is not a matter of Republicans versus Democrats. This is war.

This is a war for the ideological soul of America, and as such, it will require sacrifice and strategy and it will include some tough losses. We will be tired. We will be worried. We will be frustrated. But we will never save our country if we allow ourselves to be lulled back into the defeatist attitude Republicans are famous for.

Some difficult decisions will need to be made. Some radical changes will have to happen. I daresay, we may have to get our hands dirty. Not dishonestly, but in a “fight fire with fire” sort of way. If the Republican Party wants to win in a future without Trump, they need to become soldiers. They need to become strategists. They need to understand the lengths the enemy is willing to go to in order to destroy this country. War is not “when they go low, we go high.”

War is wrath.

This is war.

