I’m in the Book of Numbers this week, and I was struck by something that I’ve probably heard off and on over the years, but never really absorbed until just now.

Numbers follows Leviticus, and opens with a continuation of the procedures and rituals laid out for the Israelites by the Lord. It’s not the most action-packed reading, but if you read it through the filter of every law and command ultimately being a faint reflection of the function of the coming Christ, it becomes much more interesting.

One thing I have come to appreciate on this latest re-read of the Bible (particularly the Old Testament) is that God does not waste any space. There are only so many words The Good Book can contain. If there is a command or a phrase or a ritual that is repeated over and over again, it’s not just the authors trying to boost their word counts. It means something God wants us to know.

The Lord is not wasteful and He certainly isn’t a rambler.