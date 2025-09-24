This Absurd "Anti-Trump" Tylenol TikTok Challenge is Starting to Claim Lives

Every day the American left sinks to new, absurd depths of depravity. Today alone I have four “this is a new low for the left” stories waiting to be written. I think this one deserves the pole position.

Nicole Sirotek is a nurse with American Frontline Nurses. She has a very healthy TikTok following, who follow her medical commentary on a variety of modern health concerns.

After the somewhat muddled White House announcement on the connection between Tylenol consumption during pregnancy and autism, a disturbing TikTok trend emerged. Visibly pregnant women were filming themselves downing multiple Tylenol tablets, proudly declaring they would never listen to Donald Trump or anything that comes out of his White House.

Sirotek dropped a video on Tuesday about a frantic phone call she received in the early hours. A man found her number through a mutual friend and called for advice. His heavily pregnant wife had ingested multiple Tylenol as a part of the morbid TikTok challenge. The medication threw her into organ failure and she was dying in the emergency room. He was unsure about whether or not the baby could be safely delivered.

Sirotek breaks down the horrible effects of acetaminophen overdoses, and talks about how grieving it is to see women so sick with politics they would put their babies at risk to send a message.

There is something deeply wrong on the left. We should not underestimate the mental and emotional damage of the COVID pandemic response to our youth. It was highly traumatic, and that trauma was allowed to fester in a soup of assassination culture and social media rage.

The progressive left is a death cult and they’ve always come for the babies first.

