Some interesting things I came across recently and thought you might enjoy. There are a lot of great writers out there and no one has time to find them all. Here’s a little help.

Thin girl, fat personality

This first one isn’t a “read” so much a watch. Comedian Lou Perez interviews author Lisa De Pasquale about her 170-pound weight loss and how it has - and hasn’t- transformed her. It’s paywalled but you can activate a free preview. Lisa is the author of The GenX Handbook For Middle Age.

The Church calendar offers more than days of the week

James Cary is one of my favorite Substackers. I actually quoted him in my book. He writes with the soul of a theologian and the pen of a poet. Unsurprising, considering he is a pastor and an award-winning film/tv writer.

“Far from being puzzled by death, especially that which is public and violent in nature, the Church calendar helps us make sense of it and create a space for it. We need not be utterly blindsided by it.”

Looking for God

I love this very real, very raw critique of Christian evangelism from Holly Mathnerd. Holly has been reaching for God but has come up empty so, and she works through all the arguments Christians keep throwing around as to how to connect with God. I think what I love most about this is the honesty, and when I finished I thought to myself, “I think Holly has actually found God. She just doesn’t recognize Him.” Anyway, thanks for the transparency, Holly. Keep us posted.

Portland in complete surrender to Antifa

David Marcus of Fox News Digital traveled to Portland to view the situation on the ground for himself. As he described it on X, “What I witnessed last night in Portland was nothing short of complete surrender to Antifa by the police. It’s madness.”

DAVID MARCUS: My run-in shows that, in Portland, it’s the cops who are handcuffed

Schumer Shutdown…and more

One of my daily reads is ‘The Morning Briefing’ from Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media. Kruiser breaks down the hottest topics of day every morning and he’s a comedian, so it’s not boring. I think some folks might appreciate his take on the Schumer Shutdown.

The Morning Briefing: Schumer Shutdown, Schumer Tantrum — Same Thing