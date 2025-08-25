Just Kira Davis

The one thing missing from the Russiagate story is what crimes were committed? All my podcast guys want to see the perp walk and handcuffs. But for what? I have not seen anyone show chapter and verse of the US criminal code that would lead to handcuffs. Especially with the statute of limitations. In my "hopelessly innocent but a girl can dream moments", I wonder if that Missouri AG was brought in because he is an actual lawyer who knows how to build a case. Jesse Kelly says, if Dan Bongino quits, we know this whole thing is off the rails.

This quote from the Michael Brown story: "power of honest inquiry to loosen the stranglehold of ideological conformity."

This is the challenge of our day. It is to rage against the machine to think for yourself today. Everything in our society wants you to just fall in line.

I just listened to your last podcast about empathy. His description of why women are so vulnerable to the sad story is case in point.

The most interesting aspect of the working mother story to me has always been that they never really get the stay at home mother perspective. Any woman talking about this, is working, and it is how she is managing home and work. The bookers for podcasts or Fox news don't have a stay at home mom guest list. I find this to be one topic where women have gone along with the conventional wisdom that true fulfillment only comes outside the home and you are wasting your life at home.

The IVF story is just heartbreaking. No other words. The author stated in that article that IVF puts adult wants over children. That is also a terrible aspect of our current age. Katy Faust has made me think a lot about that.

