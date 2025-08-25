I’m late this week. California’s redistricting woes have been eating up a lot of time, understandably. But here are some things that peaked my interest this past week and a half. Maybe they will peak yours.

The Cost of Losing “What Killed Michael Brown?”

Documentary filmmaker Eli Steele swam against an intense cultural tide to explore the truth of the Michael Brown shooting and the ensuing Ferguson riots. Nearly 7 years later, Amazon Prime has mysteriously disappeared thousands of positive reviews from the critically-acclaimed film.

“Above all, those reviews, many of them written from heart, gave visibility to a film that stands alone against a half-dozen other films pushing the false narratives that came out of Ferguson. If the reviews are not restored, will What Killed Michael Brown?” slip into irrelevance?”

The Silent Consequence of IVF That Fertility Doctors Keep From Women

A heartbreaking, moving exploration of the hidden side of IVF “success” from a writer who is haunted by her choices. What author Ericka Andersen says about the thing that will haunt her most was unexpected and a bit shocking. Well worth your time to read. A brave piece.

Good breakdown of the latest declassified documents from Russiagate.

There's no doubt that this latest cache of emails that the Obama and Biden White Houses appear to have tried to keep hidden will form part of the evidence the upcoming Justice Department grand jury will be handed. We'll keep you posted, readers.

Great recommendation from a faithful subscriber. Emily Zanotti of Institute for Family Studies offers a response to the “Girlboss” article I recommended last week.

“Women want to pursue higher education and to work in some capacity, and conservative women in particular feel that it is not only possible but likely that a healthy balance can be struck between work and home life. That balance not only allows women to pursue a vocation, but to also be present in their children’s lives without fear of them suffering.”

Prepare to be outraged. You pay for this. Great mini-DOGE from Stephen Green at PJ Media.

You pay for the Institute's official lawlessness, by the way. Established in 1984, the U.S. Institute of Peace is entirely taxpayer-funded.

