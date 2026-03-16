New media is not the Republican Party.

New media is not the conservative base.

New media is not the voters.

New media - otherwise known these days as ‘right wing media’- is just media.

If you’re panicking over the infighting between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and…all those other media giants I don’t want to waste the word count on…don’t.

You can feel free to ignore it all and just bounce around the vast and diverse universe of internet news talk.

I’ve been working in this business since before the term ‘new media’ was invented. I was a part of that freshman class, initiated by Andrew Breitbart, and forged in the Obama era. With the rise of right-wing media came the rise of influence and money. That first wave of new media were almost exclusively activists - citizen journalists learning how to combat the mainstream media with the new tools of the internet. Now, new media is a business, just like any other kind of media.

Media is important. It’s why we worked so hard in those early days to force ourselves into the market. It’s why the left has had such a chokehold on the culture. And of course, in the era of Joe Rogan, the right podcaster can send the right message a very long way.

I’ve had a little to say about Candace Owens. I was, after all, one of the lonely voices calling out her true nature many years ago. But I have been reticent to dive in and join the new media wars happening on the right. It’s not that I find it distasteful. I think this is part of the media game right now. The YouTube influencers are always beefing with each other too. It’s practically a genre at this point. This is the culture and we’re a part of it. Our clicks and views add to all of it and some people make good money from it. I also don’t think any influencer owes any of us anything.

They are not leaders. They are influencers. They are influential…they are NOT the electorate.

I’m 51 now. As I said, I’ve been in this game since close to the beginning. I am not panicking over these new media wars. This is the third ‘existential’ crisis in right wing media’ of my career. Each past ‘crisis’ was met with the same screeches - “we shouldn’t be fighting! We should be uniting! We’re going to lose if we fight like this!”

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We were never fighting. We were always pruning. And that’s what is happening now. The voters will be annoyed, but in the end, voters vote for politicians and agendas, not influencers.

Yes, I know you’re going to throw Joe Rogan out there, but Rogan’s value was not in his influence over ‘the bros,’ his value (for Trump’s campaign) was his reach. It is ridiculous to think influencers aren’t important. Their reach and engagements are very valuable, and Rogan’s innate curiosity has turned into an unparalleled reach. But it was Trump who impressed the voters. The voters picked up what Trump was putting down and only Trump’s name was on the ballot.

I say this not to reduce the importance of Rogan’s reach and influence. Not at all. I only mean this as a comfort to the people worrying that a war of right wing media influencers could lose an election.

Most people in America don’t even know this is happening and don’t care and they don’t get their opinions from Mark Levin or Megyn Kelly or me.

The new media landscape is big enough for people to find news and opinion in places where the influencer wars don’t exist.

The politicians are responsible for the message. The rest is entertainment. I mean that literally.

New media is entertainment. We sell content. The more entertaining among us have the corresponding audiences. Entertainers don’t choose Presidents. You can ask Kamala Harris about that.