Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Meg
9h

Thank you for this!

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thisiskdo
9h

This. So well put. Just yesterday I had the thought that the whole term ‘right wing media’ is at this point just a factual acknowledgment that if you ain’t right, your left. And rightists arguing with each other is actually good - we arent leftists in a spiraling death cult of suicidal empathy - it’s actually helpful our influencers argue and debate one another. And I think Candace Owens is a nutter and don’t mind that MK won’t be browbeaten into denouncing someone who just isn’t part of her orbit. That’s another rightist element. We aren’t running a modern version of the French Terror.

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