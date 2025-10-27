I was chatting with a friend the other day and telling her about my (cue sarcasm font) extremely useful theater degree. She was surprised to discover I wasn’t a trained writer or journalist. “You just seem so knowledgeable,” she said. “I figured you learned all that at school.”

I did learn a lot at school, and I’m only half joking about my theater degree. It helped shape the woman I am today and it taught me a lot about human nature. I use those skills in my writing career to this very day.

But my trajectory in independent opinion journalism was an unexpected path, and my friend’s surprise made me think back to how it all started; and where it started was a 4-minute YouTube video I cut in my dark, junky garage in between baseball games.

I had just started this new thing called “blogging.” I was a grateful but bored stay-at-home mother who didn’t want to deal with the grind of the Los Angeles film scene. I didn’t want the hustle. I wanted to raise my children, and my husband agreed. Suburban life is comfortable but routine, and I was struggling to adjust to the culture shift after our recent move from the inner city of Gary, IN. All that to say, I needed more, but not so much that it would take me from my primary role as mother.

So, I started “blogging” on a free publishing site, writing about the craziness of California politics and the Obama administration (I’d always been a political creature). It never took off, but it led me to sign up for a training conference for people interested in conservative political blogging. We scraped together some extra cash and I hit up a friend for a spot on his couch in Denver while I attended the conference. It was a bare bones operation, and kind of a pain, but I really wanted to learn.

At that conference, I watched a panel in which one of the panelists spoke about the rising superiority of YouTube and how conservatives were not taking advantage of the platform. He encouraged us to “just turn on your camera and talk. Don’t worry about how it looks.”

YouTube is a much different landscape in 2025, but in 2013 that was certainly enough.

His words stuck in my mind.

Not long afterward, President Obama caused an outrage among conservatives when he issued a public apology to the President of Afghanistan for an incident in which American soldiers supposedly burned some Qurans. It was a slap in the face to our deployed armed forces and to Americans who were footing the bill, one in a chain of many that had proven Obama had no love for the country he was leading.

It pissed me off, and I wanted to say something about it but I didn’t have the time to write anything, formally.

On a random winter afternoon, as I sat in the stands at Little League, I scrawled a few thoughts in a notebook. In between games I ran home and did what that panelist had told me to do months before - I sat in front of the camera and turned it on.

And then I just read my thoughts.

I plugged in the description, hit “publish” and went about my day. By the time I woke up the next morning I was sailing to a million views, a healthy number even today but a bonanza back then. My inbox was jammed with interview requests from some of the heaviest hitters in the business at the time - Larry Elder, Glenn Beck, Fox News.

I was a rare find. A black, conservative woman living in California and criticizing the Obama administration. Initially, that is what I was tapped to discuss. I didn’t mind. I was excited to be forging a new career, and meet so many interesting people. As the years wore on, I found my stride I’m proud to say I have carved out a very respectable career in conservative media. It has provided experiences for myself and my family I could have only dreamed of, and it still delivers surprises.

I never did get into the YouTube thing. I’m mainly a writer, and I really don’t like fussing with video, but with the onslaught of AI, it’s become a lot easier. If you subscribe to my channel now you’ll see me posting a lot more. It’s a lot more fun for an independent GenX-er like me.

I’m so grateful for this weird turn in my life, and I have that panelist to thank for it.

True story - that panelist is also the reason I got to participate in a YouTube ‘fireside’ chat with President Obama, another career-maker…but you’ll have to wait for that story at another time. I’m still friends with him online, but I don’t want to unveil him in this column. He is a rather private man. Needless to day - thank you, my friend.

Here’s the video that launched my career 13 years ago.

Look how smooth her face is! She’s so young!

