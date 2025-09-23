*Thank you for subscribing and keeping my voice independent. I like to make sure as many people as possible see my work, but some of the most fun stuff is behind the paywall. Please consider upgrading your subscription to continue supporting independent voices like mine.

President Trump made a trip to the United Nations in New York City on Tuesday. Like nearly every Trump appearance on the international scene, it was one for the books.

Perhaps frayed by an emotional week of violence and loss, perhaps annoyed by a run-down UN building, Trump’s tone during his address was not just direct, it was impatient. It was the tone of a man who has had just about enough.