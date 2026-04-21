This is the Friday, April 24 episode. The Orange Report with Kira Davis (ME!!!) broadcasts live Mon-Wed to X and Facebook, with a weekly wrap episode every Friday.

This week, things get red hot in the governor's race! With Swalwell out and no endorsement from the GOP, where does that leave us? Kira offers some insight, alongside a few other shocking stories on The Orange Report.





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