The Orange Report Ep.36 Chad Bianco could sink CA Republican primary chances

Monday, June 1, 2026

Thank you to all for the kind condolences on the passing of my beloved mother-in-law, Faith Davis. Thank you for your patience as we pull our broadcast back together after a rough week.

One more day to primaries and with Hilton still on the bubble for a top-two finish, all eyes turn to Chad Bianco to drop out and push remaining voters to the Hilton camp. We’ve been saying all along, the math does not add up.

Could Bianco end up spoiling the best opportunity Republicans have had in 20 years to reach the Governor’s office?

Bear with us…we’re just getting back to work life while still mourning a very important member of our family.

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