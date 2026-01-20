Episode 3 of The Orange Report is out!

I started this show as a way to highlight political battles and issues from around Orange County, California. We kinda get the short shrift in this county, sandwiched between the lunatic counties of Los Angeles and San Diego. Many people think we’re a safe red county, but we have been suffering a socialist Democrat incursion for decades and it’s reached a boiling point.

Last week, we highlighted the ongoing crisis of illegal immigrants landing on the beaches of San Clemente, and the efforts to combat that in a sanctuary state. Residents continue to voice concerns in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympic surfing event.

This week’s show focuses on the latest shocking news coming out of public education. Executive Director of Protect Our Kids and former OUSD Trustee Madison Miner joins us to talk about the new Trevor’s Space code that is now on the back of every middle and high school id card. Trevor’s Space has been called a ‘pedophile’s paradise.’

And you won’t want to miss what Miner discovered on one of her school tours - a ‘safe room’ for students to work out their mental health troubles with access to private, online counselors.

The kids are not okay, but unfortunately too many people in Orange County don’t have a clue.

Full press release will go out in the morning. Enjoy the show tonight.

