We’re still talking about Sydney Sweeney.

On the one hand, I can hardly believe it. A jeans ad that would have been typical to a boring degree 30 years ago is causing a wave of anxiety and panic among the Very Online™ crowd. It has spawned sprawling op eds (guilty!) and endless podcast conversations. It has generated thousands of memes. This commercial, apparently, has great genes.

On the other hand, I believe it is a symptom of a larger problem, a snap-back from years of being forced to subvert and squelch our natural instincts. That is disconcerting to the people, too quickly, grew too accustomed to being the only voices in the public square. They mistook the bully pulpit for popularity, and now they are ill-equipped to face a worldview that makes their own seem childish and garish.

We’re still talking about it because we still need to talk about it.

There have been multiple responses from the left aimed at shaming Sweeney and American Eagle and white people in general. All of them have completely missed the point of the ad and why it has been so effective.

Take, for example, the Beyoncé Levi’s ad.

It is clearly a response to the Sydney Sweeney ad. Beyoncé offers a sultry pose in her bedazzled Levi’s Canadian tuxedo. She looks great, as she always does. She definitely looks like a superstar.

The "hook” of the American Eagle campaign is Sweeney’s natural beauty. She doesn’t need a lot of a bells and whistles. She’s got great genes. She is a simple beauty. Her jeans don’t need a lot of bells and whistles. They are casual beauty. Even the set is minimal. The focus is the natural desirability of the product, as advertised by the natural desirability of the natural beauty wearing the product.

The Beyoncé ad is the polar opposite. Again, she looks fantastic…but there is nothing “natural” about her beauty. In this ad, Beyoncé indeed does have all the bells and whistles. Fake hair, heavy makeup, fake boobs, clearly squeezed into multiple layers of shapewear and photoshopped to Kardashian levels. Even the jeans are jazzed with fake jewels. The Levi’s ad screams “CELEBRITY”. The Sweeney ad whispers “simplicity”.

Americans are tired of chaos and fakery. They rejected the Harris campaign with overwhelming agreement, in large part because she could not manage even a second of authenticity. Authenticity is the name of the marketing game these days, and as contradictory as that sounds, it is (and I know I’m repeating myself now) nothing but a snapback from years of forcibly diluting our human instincts.

Beyoncé, in her bewitching, bejeweled Levi’s, is fierce but fake.

Sydney Sweeney, in her basic, unassuming American Eagle denim is simple but sultry.

It is the simplicity that Americans are responding to, not the blond hair.

Ok, the boobs don’t hurt either.

But it’s not the anatomy, it’s the Americanness of it all. Muscle cars and plain tees, bad boys and pretty girls, simple confidence - that’s the American Way, and it’s a relief to see it finally making a comeback.

The left cannot compete in this arena because they hate America. The only way they could sell us their ideas was to make our own illegal (or at least publicly unacceptable). Now that era is over, and they don’t know what to do.

So they give us Beyoncé and her bejeweled backside when all we’ve been asking for is blue jeans.

They just don’t get it, but they completely sold out to their ideology and now have no other choice but to go down with this cultural ship.

We’re tired of fake rich liberals. Stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s never going to happen.

