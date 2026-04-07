Trump’s controversial Easter message wasn’t just an unhinged President saying mean things.

It was the vocalization of his entire agenda.

Today, April 7th, President Trump has once again laid down an edict: If Iran doesn’t come to the table to end this, at 8pm, all hell will break loose. We have been playing games with the murderous Iranian regime for 47 years, at the cost of thousands of American lives. Every President thus far has sold us out with empty promises and unearned concessions to Islamic dictatorships…but no more.

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8PM is happening.

And that is the entirety of the Trump agenda.

All of these things we’ve let slide for so many years, at such great cost - massive financial fraud, egregious election fraud, illegal immigration and entitlement fraud, a corrupted public education system, unprecedented growth of government, the housing crisis, foreign interference in literally every aspect of American life - all of these things have gone unanswered for far too long and Americans are sick of it.

Trump ran on fixing it. Not compromising on fixes. Not kicking the can down the road. Not maintaining a diplomatic but slow societal decline.

Trump didn’t run for the appearance of red lines. He ran to BE the red line.

This is what he is doing everywhere, all at once.

Deportations, a Fraud Czar, closed border, prosecuting states who violate Title IX, forcing mayors to clean up their cities by sending in the National Guard - these are the red lines.

Of course, it feels uncomfortable to a society of people who have been trained to believe America is the problem in the world. Men who stand resolute and speak as much will always sound mean. They will always be perceived as rude, but the language of 8PM is not rude, it is decisive.

We have elected ACTION, and action feels uncomfortable for a populace that has been atrophied by political inaction. The language of 8PM feels mean, but you cannot get to the peace of the morning hours if you don’t protect your homeland from the darkness of the night.

We voted for 8PM.

8PM is happening.