For years now (not enough, though) we have been seeing warnings about the dangers of the AI era. Those of us of a certain age will immediately think of Skynet and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hasta la vista, baby!

It’s a frustrating dilemma. The AI era is unavoidable. This is the terror of “human progress.” Artists have been warning of the rise of machines forever.

We are fools to ignore the threat AI poses to human flourishing. From eliminating jobs to eliminating human artistic expression, the AI threat to humanity takes on many forms alongside the myriad of advancements it offers.

I’ve been watching the approaching era with nervousness and trepidation. Is this the end of human flourishing?

I’m happy to report it may well turn out we are entering a new era of human dominance, but not in the ways one may think. Not in the Elon Musk vision of a world where no one need work to eat and AI covers all of our material needs (humans are built for work and not working is anti-human).

It seems there is a human rebellion afoot. As it turns out, we don’t like the uncanny valley of soulless AI entertainment. It’s fun for political ads, but no matter how good it is, it creates an unsettling undertone when used for creative expression…human creative expression.

It is so unsettling we have a name for it now - AI slop.

Humans are rejecting it. There will always be a place for slop in the human experience, AI or otherwise. Slop is sin-adjacent and we’ve always been drawn to sin. But a counter-movement of organic entertainment and activism is growing.

There is a hunger for authenticity these days like I’ve never seen before.

Take the meteoric rise of Spencer Pratt. He isn’t polished or scripted and he doesn’t speak in $10 words designed to obscure meaning. His unexpected mayoral candidacy was so effective because it was authentic. Pratt spoke like an average man and shared our same frustrations with the political class. That resonated on a level Democrats could not replicate.

Some may forget that his shocking popularity came on the heels of the fakest presidency and the fakest presidential candidacy in American history.

We all remember ‘don’t believe your lyin’ eyes’ Biden, but don’t forget about the role celebrity fatigue played in the epic crash of Kamala Harris’ campaign. Everything about it felt phony…from Cardi B flubbing her lines to Megan Thee Stallion gyrating for Kamala to rumors of Beyoncé performances that never materialized. And we can’t forget fake ma n fake coach Tim Walz, with his fake joviality and weird hand-waving.

The fakest campaign ever

America was exhausted with all of it, and Trump’s awkward authenticity proved to be what moved voters most.

Spencer Pratt rose as high and as quickly as the traditional Democrat campaign model sank.

The human rebellion has begun.

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Horror films like The Backrooms and Obsession are bringing audiences back to the theater while AI-assisted reboots and sequels continue to crash and burn at the box office. Audiences want real performances with practical effects.

The human rebellion has begun.

AI surveillance descended upon us with barely a whisper as Flock cameras appeared all over the nation. Suddenly, an anti-Flock movement has ignited on social media. Liberty warriors are cutting down Flock cams everywhere. Americans are suddenly talking about the surveillance state and they don’t like it….and because we are an armed population, that matters.

The human rebellion has begun.

South American nations are throwing off the shackles of socialism and Cuba is on the brink of societal change.

The human rebellion has begun.

For the first time in decades, the decrepit and degraded ‘Rap’ category has fallen off the music charts.

The human rebellion has begun.

COVID pushed more people to start taking control of their own health, with many moving to natural products and considering healing alternatives to corporate pharmaceuticals.

The human rebellion has begun.

Texans are finally beginning to push back against the invasion of the fake religion of Islam…and others are following their lead.

The human rebellion has begun.

Independent artists, thinkers and writers like me are connecting with audiences directly, bypassing the traditional, manufactured entertainment media system.

The human rebellion has begun.

The young people are gravitating towards more analog activities - vinyl, typewriters, landlines and yes, books. They are shedding the burden of COVID isolation in favor of in-person social gatherings, despite the “COVID experts” promising public socializing would be a thing of the past. Isolation would be the new normal.

The human rebellion has begun.

The American spirit is stronger than we think, and the human spirit is stubborn; we were created to reign.

The human rebellion has begun.

AI is a force to be reckoned with and there will always be humans ready to sell out our race to it. But we should take heart in the hunger of humanity - our hunger for truth, connection and purpose. We know how to recognize ourselves in our creations, and that may be the very thing that helps us resist the darker developments of our AI era.

The human rebellion has begun.

*Interested in joining the rebellion? Follow Tom Knighton’s American Heirloom project over at Tilting at Windmills.

*And consider upgrading to a paid subscription to help keep my voice strong and independent. Get in…we’re going to the Rebellion!