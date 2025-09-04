Gap jeans claps back at American Eagle

Back in the summer of 2024 - the Beforetime - Kamala Harris was in the nascency of the fakest presidential campaign in American history. Everything about her was inauthentic, from her shifting accent to her highly-edited interviews to her primary-less nomination. It was never more obvious than her “re-introduction” to the American people at the 2024 Democrat National Convention in Chicago.

I watched the final night, which was drenched in fakery. The Bidens had just accepted crushing defeat, and now were forced to smile through clenched teeth as Kamala Harris stumbled her way into the nomination like an aged, decrepit President stumbling up the stairs of Air Force One. The speakers tried to exude a fake excitement, and the audience did their best to fake the joyfulness Harris’ campaign kept promising they were about. The atmosphere was tense, even discernible through my television screen in my California living room.

The only whisper of excitement came from rumors floating around the arena that music star Beyoncé was going to show up. Even the fake journalists at CNN were buzzing about it. Rumors swirled all day and into the evening. By the time the final speaker took the stage, it was clear Beyoncé was not in the house.

Even without the benefit of knowing what was to come, I sensed it was the beginning of the end. The public had exhibited more excitement about the possibility of seeing Beyoncé than seeing the potential first woman President.

There’s no there there, but there are a lot of rumors about Kamala and “Coach” and how great they are and how experienced they are and how NORMAL™ they are. And sure, no one in the mainstream press is bothering to confirm those rumors, but golly-gee it would be nice if they were true, and that’s good enough to make it true. The Harris/Walz campaign is just a macro of the Beyonce appearance debacle. It’s all rumors and wishes and empty promises.

Everything they do is fake - all rumor and bluster and no substance. Democrats are not able to accept their ideas are unpalatable to the general American public, so their only strategy to win back voters is to offer “cheap fakes” of popular cultural or political positions.

I wrote a follow-up to the piece, in which I posited the abject failure of Princess Duchess Meghan Markle Sussex’s absurdly tone-deaf Netflix show is another sign of America’s growing weariness with fakery.

Today, I must add a third part to this ever-expanding series. The Gap Ad’s Cultural Gap or The Beyoncé Campaign, Part 3.

Yes, this is about Sydney Sweeney again. But only a little.

The ad that broke the internet (when will we finally get an ad that FIXES the internet?) exposed a crack in our DEI cultural glut, and an underlying sentiment that had been brewing for years came bubbling to the surface - fatigue.

On the other hand, I believe it is a symptom of a larger problem, a snap-back from years of being forced to subvert and squelch our natural instincts. That is disconcerting to the people who, too quickly, grew too accustomed to being the only voices in the public square. They mistook the bully pulpit for popularity, and now they are ill-equipped to face a worldview that makes their own seem childish and garish.

The progressive left, once again unable to change their terrible ideas but still determining this cultural affront deserved a response, tapped their best minds to release a response ad to the American Eagle jeans ad.

Gap wants America to know that the “good genes” of the blonde bombshell aren’t the only good genes. They launched their own “sexy girl” ad so that all the eugenics warriors out there can see that diversity is sexy too.

I know what they were going for, but this only reads as “try-hard”…more fakery.

Unfortunately for Gap, the progressive left has already set them up for hypocrisy from the outset. This isn’t the type of jeans ad the fashion industry would have given us even just a year ago. They’ve been trying to sell us on body positivity - fat people in ill-fitting clothes, basically - for quite a while.

Their audience sees it for what it is - not an advertisement for jeans, but an advertisement against the shifting culture. After an entire presidential term of pretending beauty is an ugly quality, suddenly they want us to believe they like sexy girls too. Except there is one notable exception to their new sexy-girl branding…there are no blonde bombshells a la Sydney Sweeney.

In fact, the ad is very carefully diverse. It screams, “Look at all these sexy girls! They’re all different colors and they’re so sexy too! Right? They’re sexy too!”

The commercial chooses the Ho’ Anthem of America - “Milkshake” by Kelis - and gives us a racially diverse group of young women performing choreography clearly designed to show us a lot of gyrating, a lot of pelvic thrusting, a lot of sexiness. It resembled a pop music video, and the comments on the original ad on YouTube seem to agree.

It was fine. The girls are hot. They look good in the jeans. Who doesn’t love a good dance routine?

But it was all fake. Like the Beyoncé rumors…like Meghan’s ridiculous lifestyle brand. It was fake and rooted in a gross misunderstanding of the current American psyche.

The Sweeney ad hit a nerve because of it’s simplicity. For years the left has been constantly berating us about our antiquated notions of sexuality. They swear to us the skinny boy selling light beer is actually a beautiful, exciting woman. They assure us obese performers like Lizzo (who is losing weight these days and is looking great) are the standard - big, loud, and sexy. American men took a collective sigh of relief when the Sweeney ad was unleashed. Consumers responded to it because it was not “try-hard” at all.

No dance routines, no Beneton ad casts, no slutty pop songs, no begging for you to acknowledge the beauty of the subject. It was just one pretty girl and a camera. No fillers, no outrageous makeup, no music, no flowery language, even no color. The viewer was invited to observe the simple beauty of the simple product.

The Gap ad belies the complete disconnect between the progressive left and the rest of America. They think what Americans liked about the ad was sex. In truth, what they liked about it was the whisper of sex, the allure of it, the mystery of what pleasure might lie behind the eyes - and underneath the jeans - of this all-American beauty.

Instead, they shove sex in our faces as if that’s all we want.

They don’t understand that we want aspiration. We want inspiration. Americans are not a series of chemical reactions that lead to personal expenditures. We can’t be, nor do we want to be, reprogrammed to make a bunch of insecure people feel better about themselves. You can set it to stripper music and make sure the jeans are scandalously low-cut, but it won’t change our fundamental world view. The hubbub over the Sweeney ad was nothing more but the majority throwing up their hands and shouting, “Finally!”

The Gap ad has over 15 million views on YouTube at the time of this publication. Clearly people are watching it and enjoying it. The comments seem largely positive, although I suspect some backend censoring going on. Still, it is being seen. And yet, no one is talking about it. I can mention the Sweeney ad and most people will instantaneously understand what I’m talking about. No one is debating or arguing or even publicly lauding the Gap ad.

That’s because it is fake - based on the fake “kindness” of fake ideas, sold to us by the same fake people who have been scolding us to not believe our lying eyes for the better part of a decade. We’re not talking about it because it doesn’t ring true, it doesn’t touch a nerve. It doesn’t reflect the reality of American culture in 2025.

This is all they have on the left, now. They have no ideas, only responses. They have no strategies, only fakeries. They have no innovation, only imitation.

Americans see it. They saw it when Kamala tried to cackle her way to the White House. They saw it when the fake princess tried to become a luxury lifestyle guru. And they see it now, in this pathetic, weak attempt to wrestle back the American mind from aesthetic liberty.

The more desperate they get, the more inauthentic they become.

Welcome to party, Gap. There’s turds in the punchbowl and the party-favors are cheap Chinese knock-offs. But it’s the party you planned…so enjoy.

