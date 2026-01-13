At the Golden Globes last weekend (did you even know those happened?) the wealthy celebrity class showed up with ‘Be Good’ pins. They love their pins.

Their customers? Not so much. But I digress.

The pins were an alternative form of another favorite pin, ‘ICE Out!’ The subject was, of course, Renee Good, the woman who was killed by ICE agents after she used her vehicle as a weapon against ICE operatives and operations. The narrative coming from the left is that she was just an innocent young mother on her way home. After all, her last words were, “I’m not mad at you, dude.” Sounds sweet.

Of course, if you watch the video and listen to her saying it as well as listen to the litany of cusses and insults being launched at agents, it doesn’t sound as ‘kind’ as it reads. Nevertheless, this photo has become the face of the progressive ‘resistance’ against ICE.

Renee Good in her final moments as she interacts with ICE officers

I spent a little time staring at this image. As I stared, I tried to put myself in the place of a progressive/liberal. I tried to imagine her in the light they see her (or are told to see her) - a young, confused mother just trying to work her way through a weird traffic jam. A woman with stuffed animals in her glove box.

As I stared at her face, frozen in some of its final moments, and as my mind took on the filter of the left, her features began to soften. Her mouth in this frame goes from smarmy to questioning. Her eyes go from crazed to inquisitive. Her hand placement goes from aggressive to defensive. She turns from a soldier to a scared mother.

Yesterday, my husband and I were arguing about a longstanding issue. This tends to happen from time-to-time in a 27-year marriage. I felt he was ignoring it. He felt I was too obsessed with it. He told me, “I’m not ignoring it. I’m just focusing on what I have to be grateful for.”

I told him, “That’s not gratefulness. That’s accepting scraps when you have the whole meal available to you.”

The situation was the same for both of us, but the filter we saw it through was very different. For him it was an issue of more. For me it was an issue of less. Same shape, different sizes.

I thought about that as I studied that final still of Good.

It is hard to believe that anyone could watch the full video and all the angles and not at least admit she was where she shouldn’t have been doing something she, by law, should not have been doing. Even if you don’t believe her ultimate ending was deserved, that much, at least, seems obvious.

But it is not obvious to a wide swath of our population. They are not looking at Good with eyes to see the whole picture around her. Their hearts are already turned toward chaos, and they love the chaos. The chaos they see in her face feels like love, gentleness, the warmth of collectivism. The filter through which they observe the photo is like that soft ‘vaseline’ lens they use in old Star Trek shows. It is romanticizing.

When I look at her photo, I see this:

I see a broken woman with medicated eyes, standing next to another broken woman who called herself Good’s ‘wife’ and yet joined her in abandoning the children they care for. They did that in order to throw themselves in front of officers of the law to protect the pedophiles and rapists they are deporting. I see a very crowded medicine cabinet.

I see emptiness and rage and disappointment. I see a woman who doesn’t see the world with clarity.

She died how she lived…in a haze of confusion and perverted intentions.

That’s what I see. I understand now that is not what others see.

Your filters are largely based on your experiences, and most of the left has on a very thick, heavy NEVER TRUMP filter and it colors everything. Literally, everything.

It softens the hard edges of real life and mutes intuition. It leads the onlooker to believe everything is already rosy, there are just bad men with badges and Floridian golf club estates in the way.

They sound crazy to us because we are looking at reality with two completely different lenses. They don’t see what we see. Their their hearts are siloed.

There is an element in this country we cannot help, cannot persuade. It requires changing the filters in their hearts and we don’t have access to that. Their filters will change when the rewards change. That is how it goes with the weak-minded.

What happened to Renee Good was sad, but entirely of her own making, the filters we see her final moments with notwithstanding.

But now we can see clearly who we’re dealing with and why they don’t make any sense to us.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share

*Or subscribe to my podcast