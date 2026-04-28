Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Softbullet's avatar
Softbullet
4h

Thanks Kira. You nailed it.

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Lilly Akin's avatar
Lilly Akin
7h

I remember Rush Limbaugh called James Carville, Old Serpent Head, over forty years ago, he nailed that one for sure. And it does look like the democrat party is on a suicide mission, all so preventable. But Hate is popular now, it’s gets lots of clicks and likes, sadly ☹️

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