Many years ago, maybe fifteen or twenty, I watched a documentary on survival experiences. One of the stories featured a man and woman who had survived a boat sinking in the middle of the ocean. They and one other woman survived the original disaster in a dingy, only to float aimlessly for weeks before rescue. One of the women, unfortunately, did not reach that rescue.

It isn’t the only terrifying sea tale I’ve heard, but it has been rolling around in my head since the moment I watched it. I have never shaken it.

It wasn’t the starvation or the dehydration or the hopelessness of a scorching sun reflecting off a vast sea that stuck with me. It was the story of the final moments of that third woman, the one who didn’t make it to shore.

I recall the gentleman’s story of her slow decline, and his helplessness. They were all in the same boat, literally and figuratively. They couldn’t help each other, only observe each other. In her final grim moments, the third woman could do nothing but scream at her companions. She screamed horrible things, incoherent things. The gentleman said he couldn’t bear to repeat some of them, but with her last breaths she screeched at the two survivors, “I hate you! I hate you! I hate you!”

It isn’t an uncommon report in violent deaths. They don’t call it the ‘throes of death’ for nothing. Perhaps it is the human spirit lashing out in rage and desperation, blaming a world that cannot help her or him. Perhaps it is indignation at the unfairness of it all. Perhaps it is something else we mortals cannot see until it is our turn to go.

Whatever it is, the horror and fear of that moment - for all of them - has always rested in my mind and I think about it often.

And when it comes to the current state of the American left and the Democrat Party, that survival story is what I think about most. I think about that woman in her final desperate, angry moments.

That is what the Democrat Party is like right now.

What we are witnessing is a party in its death throes.

They are a dying, angry entity, spitting and spewing as they face both those living in front of them and the inevitable end. They are facing their demise (at least, in their current form) and they can do nothing but screech and thrash and hiss.

I hate you. I hate you. I hate you.

It is irrational. It is unrestrained rage. It is inexplicable.

These are the death throes of a party breathing its last gasps of fresh air. When President Trump is finished with his agenda, the party as we know it will cease to exist. It may still survive in some form, perhaps regrouping at one point or another, but this version of the Democrat Party is on its last legs and they know it.

And that is why they thrash.

The throes of death are violent and shocking.

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