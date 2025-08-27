Wednesday morning, Americans were subject to yet another horrific, tragic school shooting, this time at a Catholic school in Minnesota. Police were on scene quickly, but not before two children lost their lives while participating in a prayer service for the new school year.

While waiting for initial reports on the shooter to come in, I (as I always do) observed the information we weren’t getting just as much as what we were. The Democrat media complex has been waiting for another Dylan Roof for years, and their lust is so palpable you can practically hear them praying to the God they mock us for praying to, hoping against hope this next one is the “right” one.

Unsurprisingly, the murderer seems to be (details are still emerging as I write this) exactly what we should expect by now - young, medicated and mentally ill. In this case, it was a trans-identified young man and social media sleuths have already dug up proof of his insanity, which he himself seems to have tied to his trans identity.