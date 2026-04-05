HE IS RISEN! Photo by Cdoncel on Unsplash

This is a strange Easter season for me.

Over the past three years I have experienced an unexpected season of loss and rediscovery, and it has all culminated in this Easter weekend.

I won’t bore you with the details. If you’re a regular reader you’ve probably divined little nuggets of my journey here and there. The specifics aren’t what matters what right now…it is the SPECIFIC that matters.

SPECIFICALLY…Jesus.

As a long-time follower of Christ (I was raised by atheists and converted as a teen), the Easter season has always been a joyous time. We are reminded of His sacrifice and whole world celebrates - in one way or another - the day our world changed forever. We all celebrate renewal and victory. Even our secular Easter baskets reflect the sweetness of Christ and the vividness of life in Him.

It’s a juxtaposition the world can’t make sense of without the Word. We rejoice in the suffering and torture of a man. We do not face the season with sadness, but with exuberance. The Cross - meant to symbolize the worst shame and degradation - is exalted as a symbol of love, of victory.

It is what we gain that we focus on in this season. Forgiveness, rescue, eternal life.

But this year, I find myself focusing on the loss. As a faithful Christian, I am trained to look at this weekend as a time of great joy, but the Cross is not just gain, and perhaps once in a while it is good to sit back and reflect on the other part of this world-changing story.

The Cross is loss.

This year, I am thinking deeply about what it means to die to our old lives and our old selves. I am thinking deeply about what it means to watch parts of your old life die in front you. I am thinking deeply about the pain that comes with that - the lashes, the bruises, the sense of abandonment. I am thinking deeply about Christ’s desperate call to our Father in His last moments.

‘My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?’

We all have the privilege of living in a post-Christ world. When His physical body left, the Holy Spirit came to dwell in His place here on Earth. We do not have any concept of a planet without Jesus. We do not have the slightest inkling of a world without God’s presence. On the cross, Jesus experienced the darkest thing any human can ever experience - the universe without God.

How terrifying and utterly crushing that must have been - to see the true darkness, to feel true emptiness, and to carry to weight of a sinful creation.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” - Matthew 11:28-30

If God promises His yoke to be easy, and His burden to be light, can you imagine what the opposite must feel like?

That’s what Jesus Christ experienced on the cross…a loss so heavy and so deep, no other human could ever bear it.

I feel a lot of loss this Easter. I feel lost, in many ways. An old life is being crucified with Christ, and a new life is being resurrected, but it is painful and heavy and confusing right now. And that is what I am connecting to as I meditate on Christ.

Loss. Heaviness. Confusion. Abandonment.

Christ took all these to the Cross.

I went with Him.

That is what I am thinking about this year. Being crucified with Christ. Dying to the life I was so desperately clinging to, for fear of what is ahead. For fear of abandonment. For fear that maybe God isn’t that loving at all, and that I must wrestle safety and security from the jaws of instability every day, all alone.

I am thinking about the pain of the Cross, and I am feeling it today.

And, ironically, that brings me great joy.

Because if you have your eyes on Jesus, splayed on the Cross, bloody, sweaty and broken, then you cannot help but have your eyes on the Miracle. You have no choice but to follow the story to the end. And there is an end.

An end to suffering. An end to confusion. An end to loneliness and insecurity. An end to self-doubt and second-guessing. An end to the fog of sin.

And the end isn’t coming. The end isn’t down the road. The end is nigh. The end is here, and, in fact, it is the END we celebrate as we confuse the secular world with our worship of a ‘beaten’ man hanging on a shameful torture device.

He said so Himself.

It is finished.

I believe Him…because I believe in Him.

So, if you’re like me and not feeling so joyful and celebratory this year, have no fear and worry not.

You are in the season of Resurrection. There is DEATH and there is LIFE and both meet at the Cross.

Let’s meet there together, and kneel, and come with praise and thanksgiving. Let’s worship the King together, and agree on this truth -

Death and loss is the world’s empty gift to a dying race. Christ didn’t just take that ‘gift’ from our hands, He made it his own…no one can regift DEATH to us! He has finished the job, and handed us a new gift…

Gleaming white robes, absolution, and place of great privilege in His kingdom.

The victory is in the loss.

This I shall remember this Easter.

Hallelujah, and thank you Jesus.

*If you haven’t yet given your life to Jesus Christ, and this message has pricked at your heart to do so, now is the time to welcome Jesus into your life. If you think someone might be blessed by these words today, share them. There is no better time to share the message of what Christ did for us than today, right now. And there is no better time to choose Him…today…right now.

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