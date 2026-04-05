Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Rust's avatar
Jennifer Rust
19h

Thank you for sharing this perspective. You’re right; we are “trained” to focus on the joy … but appreciating the loss gives the joy new meaning.

Reply
Share
Lilly Akin's avatar
Lilly Akin
19h

Kira, as a mother and a now retired RN, I have for years worked to alleviate suffering and yes this time of the cross and the extreme abuse it provided is hard for me to take. You put it into words beautifully for me. ȚY. But this year was especially harder, due to the missing pilot in Iran and then on Easter morn. he was found. So it truly magnified your JOY TO THE WORLD attitude. So I celebrated two Easter miracles today, as so many did I’m sure. I bet that young pilot was the most prayed for in all the world. He once was lost and has now been found, hallelujah❤️❤️

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture