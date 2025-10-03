Teachers Union Prez Wears a Paperclip To Remind Everyone You're a Nazi

Teachers union (AFT) President Randi Weingarten continues her campaign to ruin America’s children on MSNBC, saying she now wears a paperclip on her lapel because that is what teachers wore to identify themselves during the Holocaust.

After Charlie Kirk. After the shootings at the ICE detention facility. After multiple attempts on President Trump’s life, one of which ended the life of an attendee at his rally, after a country set on fire by crime, foreign gangs and literal fire…after all that, the progressive left and the Randi Weingarten’s of the world are still pushing the narrative that their political opponents are Nazis. And at this point in the game, we must ask ourselves…why? Why would they continue to foment the righteous indignation of the lunatic progressive sector knowing that people are dying as a result? The answer is tragically obvious. Death is the feature, not the bug.

